CREVE COEUR — Ja'Marion Wayne was happy to oblige with a big finish Friday night for the Parkway West football team. After Parkway North had just scored a late touchdown to cut into its deficit and seize some momentum, Wayne took the very next play 49 yards to the house and the Mizzou recruit added another rushing TD just 22 seconds later to lift West to a 36-15 win in a Suburban Conference Green Pool contest at North.

CREVE COEUR, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO