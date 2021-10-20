Don Gullet’s 72-point game

Let your imagination run and just imagine a high school player scoring 72 points in a game with 11 touchdowns and kicks six extra points?

Well, a member of the Cincinnati Reds Big Red Machine accomplished that on November 8, 1968 as Don Gullet of McKell High School scored his team’s 72 points as they beat Wurtland 72-7.

The flame throwing left-hander is noted for a great Major League Baseball career as a pitcher with the Reds and Yankees. Don was a valued member of the Reds dynasty from 1970-78 as they won two World Series and four National League pennants. Don also pitched for the Yankees for two seasons that won back-to-back World Series.

Let’s get back to his 72 points on the gridiron as he scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and missed both extra points and he scored 20 points in the second, third and final quarter to cap off his record-breaking night, which is still a KHSAA record. This was the final game of the regular season for McKell and the next week they lost to Lynch by the score of 28-13 in the opening round of the playoffs. Don in his senior year he was named All-State in three sports; Baseball, Football and Basketball.

Don Gullet’s feat is often overshadowed by his pro baseball stats on the mound, but his feats on the gridiron in 1968 has stood the test of time.

The answer to last week’s trivia question was that John David Crow of Texas A&M was the only Heisman Trophy winner that Bear Bryant coached. The first to answer were Don Wilson, Peggy Frame, John Roberts along with Ronnie Berryman, Mallory Denham and Jeff Fryman.

This week’s trivia question pertains to a 10th Region player. What Nicholas County athlete played for Coach Gerry Faust at Notre Dame?

Last week: 15-5 (106-34 YTD, 75%)

This week’s picks:

Notre Dame over USC: This use to be a national must watch game, but this year I pick the Irish.

Ohio State over Indiana: The Buckeyes travel to Bloomington and come away with a 25-point win.

Western Kentucky over Florida Int.: The Toppers are playing well on both sides of the ball.

Texas A&M over South Carolina: The Gamecocks are just happy that they beat Vanderbilt.

Alabama over Tennessee: The Tide will roll and roll big as they pour on style points.

Mississippi State over Vanderbilt: It is always good to face Vanderbilt in a SEC game.

Louisville over Boston College: I pick the Cards to finally finish a game strong.

Mississippi over LSU: The Tigers will give it a fight, but I pick the Rebels by six.

UCLA over Oregon: My upset of the week as I pick the Bruins to pull off the surprise.

Pittsburgh over Clemson: Who would have thought the Panthers could beat Clemson at the start of the season.

Cincinnati over Navy: This could be a trap game for the Bearcats, but Coach Fickell will have them ready.

Michigan over Northwestern: I must admit that Coach Harbough has a pretty good team this year.

Penn State over Illinois: The Nittany Lions take care of business in Happy Valley.

SMU over Tulane: The Ponies can score, and Tulane has defensive problems.

Marist over Morehead State : The Red Foxes are celebrating Homecoming this weekend, a tough environment for the Eagles.

Wake Forest over Army: The Demon Deacons are good this year if you have not noticed.

Oklahoma over Kansas: The Sooners have a QB dilemma, but they keep on winning.

Wisconsin over Purdue: I know the Boilermakers shocked the Nation last week, but I pick the Badgers by one.

Virginia over Georgia Tech: The Cavaliers usually don’t beat themselves as they win by eight.

TCU over West Virginia: Long Road trip for the Mountaineers as I take the Horned Frogs by five.