CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Don Gullet’s 72-point game

By Ron Bailey
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bh5aQ_0cZ0O47q00

Let your imagination run and just imagine a high school player scoring 72 points in a game with 11 touchdowns and kicks six extra points?

Well, a member of the Cincinnati Reds Big Red Machine accomplished that on November 8, 1968 as Don Gullet of McKell High School scored his team’s 72 points as they beat Wurtland 72-7.

The flame throwing left-hander is noted for a great Major League Baseball career as a pitcher with the Reds and Yankees. Don was a valued member of the Reds dynasty from 1970-78 as they won two World Series and four National League pennants. Don also pitched for the Yankees for two seasons that won back-to-back World Series.

Let’s get back to his 72 points on the gridiron as he scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and missed both extra points and he scored 20 points in the second, third and final quarter to cap off his record-breaking night, which is still a KHSAA record. This was the final game of the regular season for McKell and the next week they lost to Lynch by the score of 28-13 in the opening round of the playoffs. Don in his senior year he was named All-State in three sports; Baseball, Football and Basketball.

Don Gullet’s feat is often overshadowed by his pro baseball stats on the mound, but his feats on the gridiron in 1968 has stood the test of time.

The answer to last week’s trivia question was that John David Crow of Texas A&M was the only Heisman Trophy winner that Bear Bryant coached. The first to answer were Don Wilson, Peggy Frame, John Roberts along with Ronnie Berryman, Mallory Denham and Jeff Fryman.

This week’s trivia question pertains to a 10th Region player. What Nicholas County athlete played for Coach Gerry Faust at Notre Dame?

Contact: rpbailey@maysvilleky.net

Last week: 15-5 (106-34 YTD, 75%)

This week’s picks:

Notre Dame over USC: This use to be a national must watch game, but this year I pick the Irish.

Ohio State over Indiana: The Buckeyes travel to Bloomington and come away with a 25-point win.

Western Kentucky over Florida Int.: The Toppers are playing well on both sides of the ball.

Texas A&M over South Carolina: The Gamecocks are just happy that they beat Vanderbilt.

Alabama over Tennessee: The Tide will roll and roll big as they pour on style points.

Mississippi State over Vanderbilt: It is always good to face Vanderbilt in a SEC game.

Louisville over Boston College: I pick the Cards to finally finish a game strong.

Mississippi over LSU: The Tigers will give it a fight, but I pick the Rebels by six.

UCLA over Oregon: My upset of the week as I pick the Bruins to pull off the surprise.

Pittsburgh over Clemson: Who would have thought the Panthers could beat Clemson at the start of the season.

Cincinnati over Navy: This could be a trap game for the Bearcats, but Coach Fickell will have them ready.

Michigan over Northwestern: I must admit that Coach Harbough has a pretty good team this year.

Penn State over Illinois: The Nittany Lions take care of business in Happy Valley.

SMU over Tulane: The Ponies can score, and Tulane has defensive problems.

Marist over Morehead State : The Red Foxes are celebrating Homecoming this weekend, a tough environment for the Eagles.

Wake Forest over Army: The Demon Deacons are good this year if you have not noticed.

Oklahoma over Kansas: The Sooners have a QB dilemma, but they keep on winning.

Wisconsin over Purdue: I know the Boilermakers shocked the Nation last week, but I pick the Badgers by one.

Virginia over Georgia Tech: The Cavaliers usually don’t beat themselves as they win by eight.

TCU over West Virginia: Long Road trip for the Mountaineers as I take the Horned Frogs by five.

Comments / 0

Related
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Is Ed Orgeron hinting at a forfeit of next week’s Alabama game?

Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Was
Larry Brown Sports

James Franklin gearing up to leave Penn State for SEC job?

James Franklin has reportedly hired a new agent, and the move could signal that the Penn State coach is positioning himself to leave for a new job this offseason. John Brice of FootballScoop.com reported on Monday that Franklin has hired Jimmy Sexton of Creative Artists Agency. He was previously represented by Trace Armstrong of Athletes First.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Cincinnati Reds#Mckell High School#Major League Baseball#Yankees#National League#Khsaa#Texas A M#Heisman Trophy#Notre Dame#Irish
On3.com

NCAA announces punishment for NFL assistant coach Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
NFL
chatsports.com

Key Matchups: Michigan vs. Michigan State

No. 6 Michigan is heading to East Lansing to face off with No. 8 Michigan State in a top 10 matchup, a matchup between these two programs that has only occurred four times in their rivalry, with the last being 1964. Michigan State will be the first ranked team the...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
UCLA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Turning Point of the Game: Northwestern

In the inaugural George Jewett Trophy game, the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines returned from the bye with a 33-7 victory over Northwestern. The Wolverines improved to 7-0 while remaining undefeated in Big Ten play. The first half, while forgettable, reflected the nature of coming off a bye. The Maize and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc17news.com

Josi’s 4-point game fuels Predators 5-2 victory over Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Roman Josi had a four-point game, Connor Ingram won his first NHL start, and Nashville ended Minnesota’s four-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory. Ryan Johansen scored twice, Josi, Tanner Jeannot and Filip Forsberg added goals and Matt Duchene had three assists for the Predators. Nashville has won eight of its last nine against Minnesota, allowing two or fewer goals in seven of those victories. Ingram made 33 saves. Nick Bjugstad and Nico Sturm scored for Minnesota, which was looking to start a season with five straight wins for the first time since 2007-08.
NHL
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

707
Followers
1K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy