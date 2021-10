Lander had a pretty good 3A West Duals over the weekend in Lovell as they beat the #1 and #2 ranked teams in 3A, on the same day, that being Lyman and Mountain View That's saying a lot. The Tigers right now are 21-1-2 on the season and have a three-time all-state selection in Demi Stauffenberg. Now Lander defeated all these good teams without a full squad due to injuries, so that's saying something.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO