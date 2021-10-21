CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Closes at Top of Daily Range

dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound pulled back a bit on Wednesday to show signs of weakness and find buyers. The market has bounced from the previous trendline, and now shows as if it is ready to continue going higher. If that is going to be the case, then we are almost certainly going...

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3727; (P) 1.3771; (R1) 1.3805; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral as consolidation from 1.3833 is extending. Further rise is expected with 1.3646 support intact. On the upside, above 1.3833 will target 1.3912 key structural resistance. Firm break there will indicate that the correction from 1.4248 is complete with three waves down to 1.3410. Further rally would then be seen to retest 1.4248 high. However, break of 1.3646 will turn bias to the downside for retesting 1.3410 low.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

GBP/USD – Bullish breakout or correction over?

We’ve seen a larger correction in cable than it appeared we may at times a couple of weeks ago and now it’s once again reached an important level that may define the direction of travel in the weeks and months ahead. The pound has rallied strongly on the belief that...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Hovers Just Below Significant Resistance

The gold market has rallied significantly during the trading session on Monday to reach towards the same resistance barrier that we have tested over the last couple of trading days. All things been equal, the market is likely to go looking towards the resistance area that extends all the way to the $1835 level. Any signs of exhaustion in this area will more than likely get sold into, but if we were to break above the $1835 level, then it will more than likely send this market much higher. In fact, which could have this suddenly looking like a “buy-and-hold” type of situation.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Rebound Likely

Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3850. Add a stop-loss at 1.3720. Set a sell-stop at 1.3750 and a take-profit at 1.3700. Add a stop-loss at 1.3825. The GBP/USD pair was little changed as investors reacted to the rising crude oil price and the upcoming US consumer confidence and UK autumn budget. The pair is trading at 1.3778, which is about 0.40% below the highest level this week.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Interest Rates#British Pound#Usd#Gbp#Ema#Australian#The Bank Of England
dailyforex.com

USD/MXN: Important Tests of Support in Evidence for Trader

The USD/MXN is near the 20.15000 ratio as of this morning as it hovers over important short term lows and close to significant mid-term prices. If the 20.12000 level is challenged today and proves vulnerable this could add to bearish sentiment which has taken hold of the USD/MXN since the 12th of October. A high of nearly 20.90000 was seen on that date, but since then an incremental downward trajectory has been demonstrated.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8418; (P) 0.8443; (R1) 0.8458;. EUR/GBP’s declined resumed by breaking 0.8420 and intraday bias is back on the downside. The current down trend from 0.9499 is in progress for 0.8276 key long term support next. On the upside, break of 0.8467 minor resistance will now indicate short term bottoming,and bring stronger rebound back to 55 day EMA (now at 0.8516).
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 score set of closing records Monday ahead of earnings deluge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index finished at records on Monday, ahead of a deluge of third-quarter earnings results due this week, including from Facebook Inc. after the session's closing bell. The Dow advanced about 64 points, or 0.2%, to close at a record 35,741.15, eclipsing its record finish on Friday and setting a new all-time trading high along the way. The S&P 500 added about 0.5% on Monday to end at a record 4,566.48, after setting its own intraday record high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed, gaining 0.9%, but ended shy of record territory. The bullish mood on Wall Street comes ahead of more than 150 S&P 500 companies, or nearly a third of the broad-market index, this week reporting quarterly results. Investors also widely expect the Federal Reserve to start to lay out its plans soon for reducing its $120 billion of monthly emergency purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities as the U.S. economy heals, but without tightening monetary policy by too much down the road.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

XRP/USD: Consolidation as Short Term Highs being Challenged

XRP/USD has demonstrated an abundance of consolidation the past handful of days. A look at a five day chart of Ripple shows the cryptocurrency has kept a tight price range, but intriguingly XRP/USD has begun to challenge short term highs in early trading today. The value of Ripple is lingering within sight of the 1.12300 mark and this is happening as the broad cryptocurrency market among its major counterparts is seeing a fresh wave of exuberance emerge.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Bullish Stability

At the beginning of this week’s trading, the price of gold recorded gains that reached the $1810 resistance. Gold is achieving weekly gains in an attempt to reduce its loss since the beginning of the year. The price of gold enjoyed a weekly rise of 2.2%, although it is still down more than 5% this year.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Buying Below $60k

Last Monday’s BTC/USD signal produced a losing long trade from the bullish bounce off the identified support level at $61,218. Trades must be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday. Long Trade Ideas. Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame following the next touch of...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Pulls Back to Test Previous Trendline

The British pound fell again on Friday, but still remains supported just below. The previous trendline is offering support, and the 50-day EMA sits below, and it looks as if we are getting ready to see it curl higher. With that being the case, the market is likely to continue seeing a lot of noisy behavior just underneath, especially as the 1.37 level has been important more than once. The 50-day EMA is sitting on top of the 200-day EMA as well, so I think it all comes together for a major support level.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Struggling with 0.75 Level

The Australian dollar pulled back a bit after initially trying to recover on Friday. By doing so, it shows just how much trouble we are finding at the 0.75 handle, and that it is probably going to take a bit of momentum building to finally make that move higher. If we can stay above the 200-day EMA, it is very likely that this market will continue to go higher over the longer term. That being said, the US dollar got a bit of a boost during the day when Jerome Powell reiterated the need for tapering, which is a bit surprising that it was surprising to the market.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Price Pierces Major Trend Line

The gold markets rallied rather significantly on Friday to break above the trend line that we have been paying attention to for some time. That being said, the market gave back quite a bit of the gains, in reaction to Jerome Powell reiterating the idea that the Federal Reserve is in fact going to taper. I do not understand why that was an issue, but algorithm traders basically went off the rails at that point. The gold market sold off quite drastically at the US dollar spike, but later in the day we started to stabilize.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

FTSE 100 Forecast: On the Verge of a Breakout

The FTSE 100 went gone back and forth throughout last week, and Friday was no different. If the market were to break out above the recent highs, then it is likely that the FTSE 100 could go looking towards the 7300 level, perhaps even as high as 7600 based upon the consolidation area and the “measured move.” The market continues to be very noisy in general, but I do think that we are on the verge of a significant breakout to the upside, opening up the possibility of a move much higher. Pullbacks at this point will continue to attract a certain amount of attention, with the 50-day EMA sitting at roughly 7081 below.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD To Test Critical Resistance

The sterling hit the brakes after the UK’s retail sales fell for the fifth month in a row in September. The pair has been inching up towards the hurdle on the daily chart (1.3900). The RSI’s bearish divergence, however, shows less enthusiasm from buyers as the price approaches the major resistance.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bullishness fades as Brexit headlines return to spotlight

GBP/USD has been having a hard time reclaiming 1.3800. Focus shifts to Brexit talks ahead of key US data. Near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish momentum is losing strength. The British pound has edged higher in the early European session on Monday but it's too early to say that...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Trades below 1.3800

Since GMT midnight to Monday, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate was finding support in the 1.3760 mark. Meanwhile, resistance was being provided by the combination of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages at 1.3790 and 1.3795. If the GBP/USD passes the resistance of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Waiting for German IFO Data

With the beginning of this week's trading, the EUR/USD is still stable around 1.1655, where it closed last week. The largest economy in Europe is suffering from the effects of the pandemic and the disruption of supply chains, which are leading to a strong and shocking inflation wave. The apparent...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Running Out of Steam

The NASDAQ 100 fluctuated on Friday as we continue to hang around just below the 15,400 level. This is a market that has been going sideways for the last couple of sessions, so it is not a huge surprise to see that we saw more of the same on Friday as traders w home for the weekend. I think this is a market that will eventually find buyers on dips, but at this point we may have gotten a little ahead of ourselves.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Finding Buyers On Every Dip

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market pulled back ever so slightly on Friday, only to turn around and show signs of extreme strength yet again. As we close out the week, we are threatening the $84 level, and it is very likely that we will continue to find buyers every time we dip. The supply situation continues to be a major concern, with oil not being produced for almost a straight year. One cannot simply “flip the switch”, and I expect oil to rise in production again, because there is a huge surge in demand that has not been backed up by capital expenditure.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy