NEED A LAWYER, BUT CAN YOU AFFORD TO SUE?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI feel terrible when potential client’s call wanting a legal answer over the phone and ask me to represent them… and I can NOT accept their cases. I know they would not expect a doctor or contractor to diagnose or give a bid without meeting the patient or customer in person...

