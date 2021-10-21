NEED A LAWYER, BUT CAN YOU AFFORD TO SUE?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. You may end up in a situation where you cannot afford to pay your taxes due to financial changes or others. During these times, you may wonder whether you should still file your taxes even if you cannot pay, or you should avoid filing them for the year. If you are thinking of not filing your tax return, it will be a big mistake, as the IRS will charge you with a failure to file taxes penalty. So, this will only add up to the amount of taxes you have to pay. Even if you cannot afford to pay your taxes, the good news is that there are several options out there that will not harm your pocket when you pay the taxes.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO