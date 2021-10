HUAWEI is all set to announce its new nova series tomorrow. The company will unveil its new smartphone series at a physical launch event (yes, you read that right). HUAWEI is hosting one of the first in-person launch events in a long time at the Messe Wien Exhibition and Congress Center in Vienna. To help attendees move around and attend the event, HUAWEI has partnered with Moovit. Moovit was acquired by Intel back in 2020 and has served more than 1 billion people in more than 3,200 cities across 106 countries. HUAWEI says that by using Moovit’s trip plan, attendees can easily reach the venue without the need for a private vehicle. Users will be able to see real-time arrivals and live directions on the Moovit app.

