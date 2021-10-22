CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of 'Rust,' killing the film's cinematographer and injuring its director, authorities say

By Kelsey Vlamis,Bill Bostock,Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KOs7_0cYyl9UC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxzyK_0cYyl9UC00
Alec Baldwin acts in and is a producer for the film "Rust."

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

  • Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed one person and injured another Thursday, authorities said.
  • The incident occurred near Santa Fe, New Mexico, on the set of the movie "Rust."
  • The film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, died and the director, Joel Souza, was injured.

The actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot one person and injured another with a prop firearm on the set of the movie "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

The film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, died after being transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition.

The director, Joel Souza, 48, was treated at the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. He has since left the hospital, "Rust" cast member Frances Fisher tweeted early Friday .

The gun used contained a "live round," according to an email that IATSE Local 44, a prop master's union, sent to its members early Friday.

The email also said that the prop master on set was not a member of Local 44, IndieWire reported .

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the set at about 1:50 p.m. local time after receiving a call about a shooting.

"According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged," the sheriff's office said in a statement provided to Insider. "Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

The sheriff's office also said the prop gun was fired by Baldwin, 63, who is acting in and producing the film.

The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement are interviewing witnesses. No charges have been filed.

Photos published by the Santa Fe New Mexican showed Baldwin in tears and looking distraught outside the sheriff's office on Thursday.

Baldwin spoke out about the event on Twitter, saying his "heart is broken."

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he wrote .

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred," he added.

Baldwin continued: "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

IATSE also released a statement mourning the death of Hutchins, who was a member of the union.

"We are heartbroken and devastated to learn that one of our members, sister Halyna Hutchins, died yesterday from injuries sustained on set while working as the Director of Photography on Rust in New Mexico. Our entire alliance mourns this unspeakable loss with Halyna's family, friends, and the Rust crew," the statement said.

'Rust' halts production

The story for "Rust," a Western set in the 19th century, was developed by Baldwin and Souza, who wrote the screenplay in addition to directing the movie, Deadline reported.

The movie follows an outlaw named Harland Rust, played by Baldwin, who travels to Kansas to help his estranged son escape from prison after the 13-year-old boy is sentenced to death for an accidental murder.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," Rust Movie Productions LLC, the film's production company, said in a statement provided to The New York Times .

"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

Earlier Thursday, Baldwin posted a photo on his Instagram account of himself on the set, though the post was later deleted .

Hutchins' cinematography credits included "Archenemy," an independent thriller released in 2020 that starred Joe Manganiello. She also shared photos from the "Rust" set on social media in recent weeks.

Days before her death, Hutchins had expressed support for a Hollywood union protesting dangerous working conditions.

In a statement, leaders of the International Cinematographers Guild called the incident "devastating news."

"The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event," John Lindley, the national president, and Rebecca Rhine, the national executive director, said, according to The Times. "This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild's family."

Firearms have accidentally killed people on set before

According to Deadline, a film's prop master or armorer would usually be in charge of prop firearms and firearm safety on the set.

Firearms have accidentally killed people on movie sets before. In 1993, Brandon Lee, the son of the martial artist and actor Bruce Lee, was accidentally killed while shooting the movie "The Crow." Lee was struck by a bullet lodged in the barrel of a gun that was supposed to be firing blanks.

In 1984, the actor Jon-Erik Hexum died after accidentally shooting himself in the head with a gun shooting blanks while filming the TV series "Cover Up."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 9

Related
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Armorer, 24, in charge of firearms on the set of Rust 'once gave an 11-year-old actress a gun without checking it': Described by co-worker as 'green and inexperienced' while working Alec Baldwin's western before fatal accident

The 24-year-old armorer who worked on Rust gave a child actress a gun without checking it on a previous film set, two production sources who worked with her said. The two sources told The Daily Beast that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had allegedly given an 11-year-old actress a gun without checking it properly while on the set of the Nicholas Cage film, The Old Way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
New York Post

Alec Baldwin seen at New Mexico hotel with Halyna Hutchins’ husband, son

SANTA FE, N.M. — A “beaten” Alec Baldwin was seen hugging the husband and son of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a New Mexico hotel Saturday morning, days after he tragically killed the crew member with a prop gun on the set of his Western drama, “Rust,” exclusive photos obtained by The Post show.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manganiello
Person
Brandon Lee
Person
John Lindley
Person
Alec Baldwin
People

Rust Gaffer Says He Held Halyna Hutchins 'While She Was Dying,' Blames Her Death on 'Negligence'

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' colleague on the set of Rust is revealing his account of the tragic shooting that took her life last week. Serge Svetnoy, who served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Halyna, 42, when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Blasts Candace Owens: "Hateful, Cancerous Human"

The shooting on the set of Rust last week has been the non-stop talk of the industry as people attempt to piece together how such a brazen act of negligence could occur. We previously reported on Alec Baldwin firing a prop weapon on the set of his western film while on location in New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was fatally wounded. Director Joel Souza was shot but survived his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Film Director#Movies#Iatse Local 44#Indiewire#The Santa Fe New Mexican
CBS Minnesota

Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A vital crew member on the New Mexico film set where a woman was killed last week has deep Minnesota ties. Dave Halls, the assistant director on the movie “Rust,” lived and worked in Minnesota for many years. Court records say that Halls handed the actor Alec Baldwin a prop gun after shouting “cold gun” — a phrase on sets that means no live rounds. Baldwin fired the gun during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza. Eric Howell is a Minnesota-based director and stuntman who’s worked with Halls on at least five sets. “It’s so sad,” Howell...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fox News

Alec Baldwin facing backlash for 2017 tweet questioning 'how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone'

Actor Alec Baldwin is facing criticism for a 2017 tweet he posted in which he questions "how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone." On Thursday, Baldwin, 63, was at the center of a Hollywood tragedy that unfolded on the set of the movie "Rust." Authorities said that Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was identified as the crew member taken to the hospital. He has since been released, "Rust" star Frances Fisher claimed on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

‘Fanny pack’ of bullets found on Rust set by investigators: ‘Loose ammunition raises questions’

Authorities have said they recovered loose and boxed ammunition while investigating cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s death on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust.According to an inventory of seized items that was made public on Monday (25 October), these included “two boxes of ammo”, “loose ammo and boxes”, and a “fanny pack with ammo”. Officers also found three revolvers and loose casings.Investigating officers did not specify what kind of ammunition was recovered from the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, or whether it included live bullets, blank cartridges or dummies.Even as more details around the tragedy emerge, it is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insider

Insider

164K+
Followers
16K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy