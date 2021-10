What Savannah State Homecoming Means to Students, Alums, and the Community:. As Savannah State homecoming comes to an end, we reflect on what this celebration truly means. Each year colleges and universities all over the world bring current students, alumni, faculty/staff, and the surrounding community together to celebrate the existence and accomplishments of their said institution. Homecoming is an event-filled week long of festivities that involves interacting and mingling, participation in university traditions, and making memories that will last for a lifetime.

