North Texas has submitted application to AAC, which could soon finalize decision on expansion

North Texas has officially submitted its formal application to join the American Athletic Conference and is awaiting an announcement on expansion that could come as soon as Thursday, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Wednesday night.

The AAC has been examining expansion over the last several weeks and is expected to add six schools from Conference USA. UNT has been a member of C-USA since 2013. Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, UTSA, Rice and UAB are the other five teams that are expected to join the AAC.

The Mean Green would be part of a 14-team league with a host of regional rivals that would bolster their exposure across Texas and in the Southwest if the AAC expands as expected.

UNT would join SMU, Memphis, East Carolina, Temple, Tulsa, South Florida, Navy, Tulane and Wichita State in a reconstituted conference.

UNT and other C-USA schools making the move would have to pay an exit fee to leave the league. That fee would reportedly be in the $3 million range.

That would be a small price to pay for UNT to join the AAC, a league based in Irving.

UNT has laid the foundation to move to a higher-profile conference over the last several years under the direction of university president Neal Smatresk and athletic director Wren Baker.

UNT has dramatically upgraded its facilities in Baker’s tenure and grabbed national attention in several key sports. The school’s men’s basketball program won its first game in the NCAA tournament last spring when it upset Purdue.

UNT has also played in bowl games in four of the last five seasons.

Baker spoke earlier this year on the efforts both he and Smatresk have made to sell the program’s improved profile.

“We need to make sure that the power brokers, my colleagues and Neal’s colleagues throughout the country understand what’s happening at the University of North Texas,” Baker said. “We need to let people know about the growth that has happened academically and athletically.”

Those efforts could soon pay off.