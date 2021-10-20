Maple Grove man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on I-94 in St. Michael

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 62-year-old semi-truck driver from Maple Grove was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in the northwest metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 1 p.m. on westbound Interstate 94 at Highway 241 in St. Michael. The semi rear-ended an SUV, and then struck an off-ramp barrier and rolled. Investigators say the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt. He was identified as Dean Patrick Johnson, of Maple Grove. The driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old Fargo woman, wasn’t hurt. The identity of the semi driver hasn’t been released. The state patrol is still investigating. More On WCCO.com: Tallest Trooper Ever To Serve Among Those Added To Minnesota State Patrol’s Ranks After WCCO’s Eye-Opening Ride Along With Minneapolis Sergeant, Both Sides Of Policing Debate Give Very Different Takes ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List Buffalo Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 18-Month-Old

