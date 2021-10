Working in outdated spreadsheets just isn't cutting it these days. Aviation personnel from payroll, training, scheduling, and more are all tired of going through the same manual processes over and over again. Inflexible software leads to manual processes which can cost an airline millions in lost revenue. Airlines need solutions to improve efficiency and profitability and they need it fast. Learn how to automate your processes, fill-in the gaps of your core software, streamline workflows, and improve the efficiency of business operations of your airline. Join us as we discuss how custom software is revolutionizing the industry.

