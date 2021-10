The Ridge wallet was born in 2013, when Daniel Kane and his dad, Paul, put their prototype, the 1.0, on Kickstarter. "The Ridge is a slim, front-pocket wallet with metal construction that mixes old and new school without sacrificing functionality. The integrated track avoids the bulk of a traditional folding wallet while expanding to allow the user to hold as few or as many cards as they would like," the original campaign read. It was a stack of aluminum plates kept together by a band of tiny screws. It had an attached money clip. It raised $266,622 by selling the model basic version for $38.

