JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Wireless customers have been asking, and now T-Mobile has delivered. The opening of the company’s retail store in Jamestown, North Dakota brings a whole new level of freedom and choice to customers in the area. T-Mobile’s new location at will allow customers to choose the service plan and devices that best serve their wireless needs – from T-Mobile’s unlimited Essentials and Magenta plans to a line-up of all of today’s best smartphones, tablets, audio devices and accessories.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO