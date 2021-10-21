Deadlines announced for Conservation Assistance Funding

A total of 165 organizations and corporations calling on Congress to maintain the $28 billion proposed for conservation programs in the reconciliation package. One of the groups behind this effort, American Farmland Trust, says that this funding recognizes the critical role that our nation’s farmers and ranchers can play in combatting climate change and represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to provide producers with the tools they need to protect their land, increase resilience to extreme weather, sequester carbon, and reduce emissions — all while improving their soils and profitability.

