Environment

Deadlines announced for Conservation Assistance Funding

Alpine Avalanche
 5 days ago

The USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service…. Premium...

agdaily.com

American Farmland Trust joins call to preserve conservation funding

A total of 165 organizations and corporations calling on Congress to maintain the $28 billion proposed for conservation programs in the reconciliation package. One of the groups behind this effort, American Farmland Trust, says that this funding recognizes the critical role that our nation’s farmers and ranchers can play in combatting climate change and represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to provide producers with the tools they need to protect their land, increase resilience to extreme weather, sequester carbon, and reduce emissions — all while improving their soils and profitability.
AGRICULTURE
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Conservation projects fail to receive funding

The Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council rejected three conservation proposals at its meeting last week that would have benefited Kodiak Island. All three of them would have involved buying land and converting it into public parks. The Natives of Kodiak Afognak Island Park project proposal, which was submitted by...
KODIAK, AK
KFOX 14

Doña Ana County extends emergency rental assistance deadline

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Doña Ana County is extending the deadline to apply for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help residents who have been impacted by COVID-19 and still need help paying their bills. The new deadline to apply for the program is Sept. 30, 2022. The...
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, NM
wamc.org

Vermont officials announce historic levels of federal home heating assistance funding

Vermont officials are welcoming news that the state will receive more funding this winter than it ever has for LIHEAP – the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Vermont’s governor and Congressional delegation gathered in Montpelier Thursday to announce that this year’s heating assistance allocation will more than double. Republican Governor Phil Scott says federal LIHEAP funding has been substantially increased resulting in an unprecedented investment in the state’s program.
VERMONT STATE
#Deadlines
Eagle Newspapers

FLLT announces $100,000 in matching funds

Protecting lands and waters in the Finger Lakes is so important to a local family, they have generously provided $100,000 in matching funds to support the Finger Lakes Land Trust’s (FLLT) conservation work. The gift was made with the understanding that all new donations will be matched on a one-to-one basis as well as any increase over donations made by current members in 2020. The donors have chosen to remain anonymous.
AGRICULTURE
oilcity.news

Commission funds available for sage grouse conservation group projects

CASPER, Wyo. — Funding is available to support projects benefiting sage grouse and their habitat, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has budgeted $548,000 to support the eight Local Sage Grouse Working Groups to fund projects to address the primary threats to sage grouse as identified in their local conservation plans, according to a release by WGFD public information officer Sara DiRienzo.
CASPER, WY
wildlife.org

Students favor a range of conservation funding options

If college students were in charge of conservation policy, they’d be open to a wide range of options, from federal dollars coming from natural resource extraction to state sources, like lottery funds and sales taxes. That’s important, said TWS member Lincoln Larson, an associate professor of parks, recreation and tourism...
ENVIRONMENT
kelo.com

Energy assistance funds available for low-income households

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — MidAmerican Energy encourages customers facing financial difficulties to apply for low-income home energy assistance program funds to help pay winter heating bills. South Dakota’s Department of Social Services distributes the funds through March 31. Eligibility is based on the number of people residing in the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pinalcentral.com

Groups: New Mexico needs to fund more conservation projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Land of Enchantment is home to vast forests and deserts, meandering rivers and streams and a variety of wildlife. Now a coalition of outdoor recreation and conservation groups is pointing to an influx of federal stimulus money and a healthy state budget as funding sources for projects to protect and promote New Mexico’s natural resources.
POLITICS
nwahomepage.com

Marshallese community struggles to access rental assistance funds

Marshallese community struggles to access rental assistance funds. Marshallese community struggles to access rental assistance funds. 7 Up Mini Cans Snap of the Day Winner: Friday, October 15, 2021. Haunts & Harvest. Hispanic artists panel discussion at Fayetteville Public Library. Candlelight vigil during National Police Week. Benton County Sheriff's Office...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Lassen County – Assistant/Planner

Assistant Planner $20.59 – $27.17 per hour, plus benefits package. Associate Planner $22.57 – $29.84 per hour, plus benefits package. The Assistant/Associate Planner will perform professional level work in the field of current and/or advanced planning; conducts special project research; and prepares reports and recommendations relative to assigned area of responsibility. The major duties of the job include:
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
WBAY Green Bay

The Conservation Fund buys 70,000 acres in northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A conservancy group has purchased 70,000 acres of forest in northern Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports a Virginia-based group known as The Conservation Fund announced the purchase Wednesday. The sale price was not released. The land is known as the Pelican River Forest and includes...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

VW, Conservation Fund Transfer Land for Cherokee Forest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Volkswagen of America and The Conservation Fund have completed their effort to transfer land to be included in the Cherokee National Forest, they said. The move is part of Volkswagen's $1.25 million donation to the fund, they said Tuesday in a news release. The effort will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
khqa.com

$177,000 fund approved to assist Adams County Fair

QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — The Adams County Fair draws many people from the surrounding area that help them bring in the money needed to improve and plan for future years. After not having the fair last year, they saw an incredible loss in revenue which put them in a bit of a hole.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
susanvillestuff.com

Deadline Nears for FEMA and SBA Wildfire Disaster Assistance

The last day to apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Small Business Administration is October 25th, 2021. Homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained uninsured or underinsured damage to their property from the wildfires in Lassen, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Tehama and Trinity counties have less than one week to apply for disaster assistance.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
MyChesCo

Williams, Kane Announce Public Assistance Grant Funding Available for Hurricane Ida Flood Victims

CHADDS FORD, PA — Rep. Craig Williams (R-Delaware/Chester) and Sen. John Kane (D- Delaware/Chester) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved Delaware County for public assistance funding for Chadds Ford Township, residents, businesses and non-profits, like the Brandywine Conservancy, affected by the flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. FEMA typically covers about 75% of losses, but Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) has committed to covering the remaining 25%. To date, $9 million in damages have been reported across Delaware County.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

