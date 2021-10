BILLINGS, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $47.1 million, or $0.76 per share, which compares to net income of $42.5 million, or $0.69 per share, for the second quarter of 2021, and $48.3 million, or $0.76 per share, for the third quarter of 2020.

