CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin says 'heart is broken' after fatally shooting cinematographer

By Sam Wasson, Sonia Recchia, Mark Sagliocco, Anne Lebreton with Andrew Marszal in Los Angeles
AFP
AFP
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a9YTR_0cYvZRXq00
US actor Alec Baldwin, seen here in New York on October 07, 2021, has been interviewed by detectives over the deadly shooting /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin said Friday his "heart is broken" after he fatally shot a cinematographer with a prop gun he had been told was safe on the set of a Western about an accidental killing.

The US actor and producer said he was "fully cooperating" with a police investigation, as law enforcement officials carried out a search warrant, and reports emerged of allegedly dangerous working conditions on the set.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted.

Baldwin had been handed a prop gun by an assistant director who did not know it was loaded and shouted "Cold gun" -- meaning it contained no live ammunition -- according to a search warrant seen by the Santa Fe Reporter.

Performing a rehearsal scene, Baldwin fired the gun, striking Hutchins in the chest, and the film's director in the shoulder. Hutchins, 42, was transported to hospital by helicopter but died of her wounds.

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," wrote Baldwin.

Production of "Rust" -- a 19th-century Western in which Baldwin is playing the lead -- has been suspended.  Souza, the 48-year-old director, was taken by ambulance to hospital and later released.

Santa Fe sheriff spokesman Juan Rios told AFP that Baldwin came in voluntarily and "provided statements and answered their questions," but no charges have been filed and no arrests made.

He confirmed that investigators were executing a search warrant at the site of the shooting.

The warrant allows investigators to gather camera footage, cellphones, weapons and ammunition, and clothing worn by Baldwin and others which may have been splattered with blood, according the affidavit.

Meanwhile the Los Angeles Times reported that around six crew members had walked off set before the shooting to protest working conditions, including long hours. It said Hutchins was among those who had called for safer working conditions.

There had been at least three prop gun misfires prior to the fatal accident, the LA Times report said, citing anonymous crew members who were on set.

The production company did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

- Shot on set -

Los Angeles-based Hutchins, originally from Ukraine, was selected as one of American Cinematographer's Rising Stars of 2019, according to her website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aa65Q_0cYvZRXq00
Halyna Hutchins was transported to hospital by helicopter but died of her wounds /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

Ukraine's foreign ministry said its consulate general in San Francisco was working with US authorities and speaking to Hutchins' relatives.

Hutchins' union IATSE -- which represents film industry technicians including cinematographers -- said it was "heartbroken and devastated to learn that one of our members, sister Halyna Hutchins, died yesterday."

"Creating a culture of safety requires relentless vigilance from every one of us, day in and day out," it added.

The union's branch representing prop masters sent an email to members stating that "a live single round was accidentally fired," although law enforcement has yet to confirm details about the firearm involved.

Movie sets usually have stringent rules over the use of prop weapons, but accidents have happened.

Most famously, Brandon Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, died during filming of "The Crow" after being shot by a gun that was supposed to fire blanks.

Brandon's sister Shannon Lee wrote on Twitter: "No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set."

"It's time to stop being macho about blanks and end the practice," tweeted director Ben Rock, noting that gunshot effects such as the loud bang and muzzle flash can be added in post-production with modern technology.

But "the problem with dummy weapons is that you take away the recoil and the smoke, which adds something to the acting," said Hollywood armorer Guillaume Delouche.

- 'Greatest fear' -

Meanwhile, tributes to Hutchins poured in on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEXUw_0cYvZRXq00
'Rust' director Joel Souza was transported to Christus St. Vincent Medical Center /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

"My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets," tweeted Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

"My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family."

The shooting took place at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location near Santa Fe which is popular with Hollywood filmmakers.

Baldwin co-produced the film and stars as Harland Rust, an outlaw whose grandson is convicted of murder, and who goes on the run with him.

A leading man on television and in films since the 1980s, Baldwin has starred in high-profile movies including "The Hunt for Red October."

He garnered new fans for TV comedy "30 Rock" and with his long-running portrayal of Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," a character that irritated the former president.

Baldwin also made headlines for his marriage -- and acrimonious divorce -- to Kim Basinger, his outspoken political views and hot temper.

He lives near New York with second wife Hilaria. The couple have six children together.

Comments / 1

Related
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lee
Person
Shannon Lee
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Kim Basinger
New York Post

‘Rust’ crew reportedly loaded Baldwin’s gun with live bullets for target practice

The prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set had been used that morning by crew members to shoot cans for fun, a report said Tuesday. Just hours before the fatal accident, a group of crew members had taken the firearm to go “plinking,” a hobby in which people shoot at beer cans with live ammunition, amid production of the Alec Baldwin flick “Rust” in Santa Fe, an insider told the Wrap.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baldwin Family#Cinematographer#Santa Fe
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Alec Baldwin seen at New Mexico hotel with Halyna Hutchins’ husband, son

SANTA FE, N.M. — A “beaten” Alec Baldwin was seen hugging the husband and son of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a New Mexico hotel Saturday morning, days after he tragically killed the crew member with a prop gun on the set of his Western drama, “Rust,” exclusive photos obtained by The Post show.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Moments Before ‘Rust’ Shooting, Alec Baldwin Was Told His Gun Did Not Contain Live Rounds, Police Say

Court documents published Friday reveal the first official account of the shooting on the New Mexico set of “Rust.” They suggest that neither Baldwin nor the first assistant director were aware the gun contained a live round up until the moment Baldwin pulled the trigger, fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The information, first published by the Santa Fe Reporter, comes from a search warrant affidavit that was obtained by the newspaper from a local court. Additionally, IndieWire has obtained the “Rust” call sheet from Thursday, the day of the shooting, that details the weapons that were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Before Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger, two film-set workers handled gun on set

Before Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop gun, fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the weapon passed through the hands of two other people on set: the firearms specialist and an assistant director. An affidavit filed by a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office detective states that armorer Hannah Gutierrez...
MOVIES
CBS Minnesota

Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A vital crew member on the New Mexico film set where a woman was killed last week has deep Minnesota ties. Dave Halls, the assistant director on the movie “Rust,” lived and worked in Minnesota for many years. Court records say that Halls handed the actor Alec Baldwin a prop gun after shouting “cold gun” — a phrase on sets that means no live rounds. Baldwin fired the gun during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza. Eric Howell is a Minnesota-based director and stuntman who’s worked with Halls on at least five sets. “It’s so sad,” Howell...
MINNESOTA STATE
AFP

AFP

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy