Zion won’t be available in Pelicans’ season opener. It has been up in the air for a long time this offseason, but it has now become apparent that New Orleans Pelicans star power forward Zion Williamson will not be ready to suit up in the team’s opening game for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA Season. As per a report made available by The Athletic, it was pointed out by Pelicans vice president of basketball operation David Griffin that Zion will be sitting out at least the opening week of the regular season, and that he is up for re-evaluation after a couple of weeks.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO