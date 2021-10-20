Donors Enable First Generation Student Success

This story was originally published on the Career & Professional Development Center’s blog, Peaks & Valleys. I was born and raised in Bogotá, Colombia, where I lived with my mother and grandma. My mother worked as a journalist covering issues like corruption and organized crime which led her to receive serious death threats and seek asylum in the United States. I was 14 years old at the time and I had stayed with my grandmother in Colombia for three years before joining my mother in Utah with limited English that I had learned in Colombia. I attended East High for 12th grade and met amazing people who helped me enhance my English skills. As I acclimated to high school in Utah, I decided to apply to the University of Utah and pursue a career as a pediatrician. When I shared my goals with my high school counselor they told me not to apply, to practice my English and then maybe go to college. My counselor’s advice was based on assumptions about my background and language skills. Rather than let her opinion change my goals, I sought additional advice and met with a college access advisor. They helped me through the application process, told me the information I needed and saw my identities as strengths. I graduated with honors from high school and went to the U. It was not easy but my immigration journey truly inspired me to want to support people who share similar experiences.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO