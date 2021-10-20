CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donors Enable First Generation Student Success

Cover picture for the articleFirst generation in college students are those whose parents did not earn a bachelor’s degree and many of these students require extra support to succeed in higher education. However, generous scholarship donors help make it possible for first-gen students to excel! The below first generation students share their gratitude for the...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
fresnostatenews.com

Fresno State donors support student scholarships, basic needs

Emelyn Gonzalez Ceja spent her freshman year at Fresno State taking classes online and helping her dad run his small Fresno pretzel shop on her days off. The pandemic hit the family business hard, shutting it down for a couple months. Business still has not returned to normal. Ceja didn’t know how her dad, the breadwinner in their eight-person family, could afford to send her and her older sister to college. The sophomore chemistry major also plans to go to graduate school and doesn’t want to add more debt for her or her father.
scrippscollege.edu

Scripps’ Career Planning & Resources Equips Students for Success

Fueled by an interdisciplinary curriculum, Scripps students combine a dazzling array of professional interests, from neuroscience and dance to art and entrepreneurship, to become unique agents in the workforce after graduation. But tapping into these strengths isn’t restricted to the classroom—with help from Scripps’ Career Planning and Resources Center (CP&R), students sharpen career competencies that last long after Commencement.
CLAREMONT, CA
WEKU

Kentucky launches Student Success Collaborative with national network

Kentucky’s public higher education system is connecting with a national network of institutions to try to reach academic and economic-related goals. Kentucky’s public higher education system is connecting with a national network of institutions to try to reach academic and economic-related goals. The official launch of the Kentucky Student Success Collaborative came Monday morning. State Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson noted improving graduation rates, closing equity gaps, and enhancing the workforce are all linked. “We know the best way for us to move the agenda forward in this state is to have a variety of people, business and industry, as well as higher education leaders around the table early, to talk about how we can build the progress for Kentucky,” said Thompson.
KENTUCKY STATE
fortscott.biz

FSCC TRIO Student Support Services celebrate First Generation Day

Fort Scott, KS. — Fort Scott Community College’s TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) program will be celebrating First-Generation College Celebration Day on November 8, 2021. “First-Generation College Celebration Day is a day to recognize and celebrate the bravery and tenacity of first-generation college students,” says Holli Mason, Director of TRIO...
FORT SCOTT, KS
lakegazette.net

First Out of the Darkness event proves to be success

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) held the first Monroe City Out of the Darkness Walk on October 9 at the Mosswood Golf Course. Organizer Liz Halpin stated, “It was a great day. We had about 50 participants total, and I’d say approximately 40 who attended on Saturday. They raised more than $3,000 to support community education, advocacy, research, and support to those who have lost someone to suicide.”
MONROE CITY, MO
lockhaven.edu

Lock Haven University celebrates donor generosity and student success with eighth annual James C. Reeser Scholarship Brunch

Junior scholarship recipient Ryan Miller, TKE Alumni Scholarship representative Kurt Smith '76, and other spectators look on during the James C. Reeser Scholarship Brunch on Sept. 26. On Sept. 26, more than 90 donors and scholarship recipients attended Lock Haven University’s eighth annual James C. Reeser Scholarship Brunch. The brunch,...
CHARITIES
vt.edu

Talent Search maps out a path to college for hundreds of first-generation students

Many middle and high school students across Southwest Virginia have never set foot on a college campus, let alone given much thought to the admissions process or financial aid. For them, higher education can feel out of reach. Virginia Tech’s TRIO Programs makes college feel possible for first-generation and economically...
COLLEGES

