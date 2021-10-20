Mikhail Troitskiy

After several months of chaos that saw its CEO leave amid “artistic differences” and a claim by the outgoing organizing team that it was terminated without notification, the Sheffield DocFest is getting some welcome stability.
Clare Stewart, the former head of the BFI London Film Festival, has been appointed interim CEO, while Oscar- and BAFTA-winning doc-maker Asif Kapadia (Amy, Senna, Diego Maradona) joins as guest curator for its 2022 edition.
As well as steering the next edition, Stewart — who led the London Film Festival from 2011 until stepping down in 2018 — will also work with the board and senior team to forge...
Comments / 0