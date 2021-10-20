CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relentless Bayern crush Benfica 4-0 with four goals in 15 minutes

By Karolos Grohmann
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON (Oct 21): Bayern Munich struck four times in a frantic 15-minute spell late in the second half to cruise past Benfica Lisbon 4-0 on Wednesday and make it three wins out of three Champions...

www.theedgemarkets.com

CBS Sports

Champions League scores, highlights: Ronaldo rescues Manchester United; Bayern thrash Benfica

The UEFA Champions League's Matchday 3 is over after eight more games on Wednesday brought 23 goals, far less than the 35 goals we saw on Tuesday. Manchester United overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat Atalanta at Old Trafford with Cristiano Ronaldo netting the winner, Bayern Munich were tied at half time but found four goals in a short span in the second half, and both Chelsea and Juventus won games they were supposed to.
UEFA
90min.com

Benfica vs Bayern Munich: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Bayern Munich will hope to keep their dominant start to their Champions League journey going when they travel to Portugal to meet Benfica. Julian Nagelsmann's side have bagged eight goals and are yet to concede in their two European games, and they come into this one in terrifying form after putting five past Bayer Leverkusen in the first half of this weekend's victory.
UEFA
chatsports.com

Benfica 0-4 Bayern Munich: Leroy Sane nets brace with Robert Lewandowski also on the scoresheet as visitors net all their goals in frantic final 15 minutes to make it three wins out of three

Bayern Munich struck four times in a frantic 15-minute spell late in the second half to cruise past Benfica Lisbon 4-0 on Wednesday and make it three wins out of three Champions League Group E matches. Leroy Sane whipped in a fierce free kick in the 70th minute and drilled...
UEFA
FanSided

Benfica vs. Bayern Munich: Five players to watch

Bayern Munich resumes their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign on Wednesday against Benfica. Die Roten has remained undefeated through two fixtures in the group stage and will be looking for another three points in Portugal. Benfica is also undefeated in the group stage as they were held by Dynamo Kyiv to a scoreless draw on Matchday One and then got past Barcelona on Matchday Two. As a result, they trail Bayern by two points in the group. Here are five key players to watch on Wednesday night as the top two clubs in Group E face off.
UEFA
Robert Lewandowski
fourfourtwo.com

Leroy Sane scores twice as Bayern Munich run in four goals against Benfica

Bayern Munich struck four times in a devastating spell late in the second half to cruise past Benfica 4-0 in Lisbon. The Bundesliga giants made it three wins out of three Champions League Group E matches, providing some cheer for head coach Julian Nagelsmann who missed the game with flu and stayed behind in Germany.
UEFA
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Predicted XI for away clash against Benfica

The Champions League football will resume this week after a brief international break. Bayern Munich will be looking to make it three wins in a row in Champions League this season when they travel to Benfica on Wednesday. Die Roten bounced back from the defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in the...
UEFA
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Sané scores 2 as Bayern beats Benfica without sick coach

LISBON (AP) — Bayern Munich kept up its winning start to the Champions League as Leroy Sané scored twice in a 4-0 win over Benfica on Wednesday, but coach Julian Nagelsmann wasn't there to see it. Bayern didn't open the scoring until the 70th minute after two disallowed goals, but...
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Sane strikes twice as spotless Bayern sink Benfica

Berlin (AFP) – Leroy Sane struck twice in the second half to inspire Bayern Munich to a 4-0 win at Benfica on Wednesday, as the German giants maintained their perfect record in the Champions League group stage this season. Bayern have now won three games in three without conceding a...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Nagelsmann misses Bayern Munich win over Benfica with 'flu-like infection'

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann was missing for his side's Champions League victory against Benfica after coming down with a "flu-like infection", the club confirmed on Wednesday. Nagelsmann has enjoyed a fantastic start to life on the Bayern bench since moving from RB Leipzig over the summer. However, he had...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich 4-0 Hoffenheim: Robert Lewandowski scores TENTH Bundesliga goal of the season to help side remain top of the table with dominant win

Bayern Munich top scorer Robert Lewandowski struck again as the German champions demolished Hoffenheim 4-0 on Saturday to remain top of the Bundesliga, a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund. With Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, his side still managed another flurry...
SOCCER
newschain

Robert Lewandowski on target as Bayern Munich march on with 4-0 win

Robert Lewandowski took his Bundesliga goal tally into double figures as leaders Bayern Munich coasted to a comfortable 4-0 win over Hoffenheim. Bayern, with manager Julian Nagelsmann absent through illness, were in front after just 16 minutes through Serge Gnabry, who had already seen an earlier effort chalked off for a foul.
SOCCER
ESPN

Robert Lewandowski scores again as Bayern Munich crush Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich top scorer Robert Lewandowski struck again as the German champions demolished Hoffenheim 4-0 on Saturday to remain top of the Bundesliga, a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund. With Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, his side still managed another flurry...
SOCCER
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Five key stats from 4-0 win over Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich continued their winning ways in the Bundesliga with a 4-0 victory over visiting Hoffenheim. The league leaders led 2-0 at halftime with goals from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowksi. In the second half, they would add two more goals as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kingsley Coman registered goals for the home side. Here are five key stats from Bayern’s seventh win of the domestic campaign.
UEFA
The Independent

Mohamed Salah’s season so far – a player in the form of his life

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and his form has led to him being hailed as currently the best player in the world.The Egypt international, who grabbed a hat-trick in Sunday’s 5-0 Premier League win at Manchester United has scored in every game bar one this campaign.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Salah’s season so far.Form of his lifeSalah has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances. The only team to prevent him finding the net are Burnley, back on August 21. By comparison, in his first year at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Vizela 0-1 Benfica in Primeira Liga

Vizela back on the field on Sunday (31), when they face Famalicao in the First League. Benfica returns to the field on Wednesday (27), when he faces the victory, for the League Cup. Standings provided by SofaScore LiveScore. 2:44 PM2 hours ago. 37'. Rafa Silva received the ball after a...
SOCCER
The Independent

Graham Potter urges Aaron Connolly to take his chance in Carabao Cup

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Aaron Connolly can use the Carabao Cup tie at Leicester to show why he should be given more game time in the Premier League Potter is expected to utilise his squad again for Tuesday night’s last-16 clash, with Alexis Mac Allister, Enock Mwepu, Yves Bissouma and defender Adam Webster also likely to be in the frame.Republic of Ireland forward Connolly, 21, scored both goals in the 2-0 win over Swansea in the third round but has since featured only as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.Potter accepts team selection is never...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest 0-4 Fulham: Three goals in nine minutes sees Marco Silva's men stroll to victory at the City Ground and return to second place

Fulham returned to the automatic promotion spots on Sunday afternoon after a 4-0 win away at the division’s in-form team Nottingham Forest. An Aleksandar Mitrovic brace added to an own goal and a Neeskens Kebano strike as Marco Silva’s Fulham passed a significant test at a team who had won four and drawn another in new boss Steve Cooper’s first five games.
PREMIER LEAGUE

