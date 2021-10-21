First boys cross country team to qualify in over a decade

The Hart Indians and Saugus Centurions boys’ cross-country teams competed Saturday in the Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park in Clovis, which featured 142 teams from across the state. The course is also home to the state meet at the end of the season, so the teams were able to use...
Bridgeland High School girls’ and boys’ teams came out on top at the District 16-6A cross country championships, a Cy-Fair ISD press release announced. During the event held Oct. 15 at Spring Creek Park, the Bridgeland girls won their fourth straight team championship. The boys’ team won their third consecutive team title.
MESHOPPEN — Molly DeMarzo heard her name before she saw the finish line. Rounding the final turn of the 3.1-mile Wyoming County Fairgrounds course, the Crestwood senior had taken the lead and was pushing through the pain to the end. When she heard her name being chanted by the crowd, DeMarzo felt relieved she was almost done with the race.
(Seguin) – The Navarro boys and girls cross country teams each finished second in their respective District 27-4A meets Monday at Starcke Park, with each team qualifying for the 4A Region IV meet as a result. The Navarro girls had four athletes place among the top 10 individuals in the...
The Petersburg Boys cross country team took second place at the Division III State Cross Country Running Championships meet behind Haines. Petersburg senior Uriah Lucas took first place individually. The girls team also competed, taking fourth place overall. KFSK’s Angela Denning reports:. A noise parade was held Tuesday afternoon for...
Congratulations to Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams on a Great Season. Special Congrats to Abbi Coyle qualifying for Semi-States. (Regional Results) The Tigers ran in the Noblesville Regional with good performances ending with a Semi-State qualifier!!. Boys team scores: Top 5 teams are ranked in the top 20 in...
Unalaska High School’s cross country team traveled to Anchorage to compete in the state tournament earlier this month. Nine UCSD runners competed in the five kilometer race, which took place on a muddy course at Bartlett High School. Led by co-captain and senior Herwin Riodil, the boys team took fifth...
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Lilly Shaffer had 15 assists as the Redbank Valley volleyball team swept Union, 28-26, 25-22, 25-15, Tuesday night. (Redbank Valley’s Alivia Huffman, left, and Lilly Shaffer) Union thought it had won the first set, but the clinching point had to be replayed when the officials...
Both the Pierson boys and girls cross country programs are holding their own in what have been competitive League VIII dual meets this season. With the leagues returning to what they were prior to the pandemic, the Whalers now have to contend again with schools such as Babylon, Center Moriches, Mattituck and Port Jefferson. But they’ve been taking those matchups head on, and in some cases, winning.
Austin Akers finished 2nd in the boys race, and Alexa Miller placed 6th for the girls at the 4A East Regional Meet in Gillette. Cheyenne Central dominated both varsity races to win the teams titles. The Bronc boys were 2nd and the girls 3rd. The race was scheduled to be...
KIMBALL — The Litchfield boys cross-country team won the Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Invitational with a team score of 34 Monday at the Kimball Golf Club. The Dragons were led by Eli Rogness’ second-place time of 18 minutes, 12.90 seconds. They beat St. John’s Prep (60) and EV-W/Kimball (61). Paynesville was fifth with 133 and was led by a 16th-place finish from Alex Blonigan (21:20.44). The top boys runner was EV-W/Kimball’s Henry Lemke at 17:46.83.
The Bellefontaine Chieftain cross country boys team fell 15 points shy of a CBC championship Saturday. Earning first-team all-league awards were Gavin Wilson’s 3rd overall and Tony Stewart’s 7th. Gannon Purcell and Patrick Donnelly earned 2nd team all-league honors. Individual results from the Chieftains are listed below:. 3. Gavin Wilson...
On Oct. 16, junior Wyatt Haughton broke the East boys cross country record for 5K — a record set earlier this year by himself. The new record is 15:34.9 and was set at the Sunflower League Cross Country Championship meet held at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, Kan.. The previous record Haughton set was at the Olathe Twilight Invitational meet, and his time was 15:35.2.
It was a soggy, slow, muddy and overall dreadful course at the Oxford Invite on Friday, but the rain and mud and did not stop the Dragon runners from making great strides at the cross country meet. The Lake Orion boys cross country team won the meet at Friendship Park...
Last year when Collin Walsh showed up to the SWC cross country championships as a freshman, the newcomer was crowned the champion of the JV race. A year later ,Walsh is a winner yet again, but this time it was the big one.
PENDLETON — The Union/Cove boys and girls cross-country teams traveled to Pendleton to compete at the IMC District Preview at the Birch Creek Golf Course on Thursday, Oct. 15. On the girls side, the Bobcats placed second overall with 42 points. The boys team scored 49 points to take third...
Lewis County’s cross country teams headed into the postseason last week with the Big 10 Championships held at Phillip Barbour High School. Slate Swiger paced the Lewis County runners, coming in with an 11th-place finish among the 98-runner field. Swiger, a junior, finished the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course with a time...
The Roland-Story girls' cross country team and Norsemen individual boys' runner Nathan Limas qualified for the state cross country meet after impressive performances at the Class 2A qualifying meet in Dike Thursday. The Norse girls, ranked 15th in 2A, placed third with a score of 110 to punch a ticket...
