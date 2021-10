A little piece of Michigan history could be yours for the right price. A home that automotive legend Henry Ford owned at one time is on the market in Clinton, Michigan. It's crazy to think that Ford himself actually spent time using the farmland to conduct experiments on soybeans and other projects. The 3400 square foot home sits on just over 6 acres that houses not only the farmhouse, but 5 outbuildings including a huge woodworking shop. There are 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms along with a 962 unfinished sq. ft. space above the garage.

CLINTON, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO