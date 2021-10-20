CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Five entities submit proposals for ownership of Confederate statues

By Ginny Bixby
Daily Progress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive entities responded to the city’s Sept. 22 solicitation for proposals to re-contextualize the statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, according to city documents. Proposals were due Oct. 15. Immediately following City Council’s vote to remove the Confederate statues in June, the city put...

dailyprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
West Virginia State
washcova.com

Proposed removal and relocation of the two Confederate War memorial monuments from the grounds of the Washington County, Virginia, Courthouse located at 191 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Virginia.

Pursuant to Virginia Code § 15.2-1812, a public hearing will be held by the Board of Supervisors of Washington County, Virginia, on the proposed removal and relocation of the two Confederate War memorial monuments from the grounds of the Washington County, Virginia, Courthouse located at 191 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Virginia. The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard in the Board of Supervisors Auditorium in the County Government Center at 1 Government Center Place; Abingdon, Virginia. After the public hearing, if the Board votes to remove the monuments, the Board shall, for a period of 30 days, offer the monuments for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations or additional information, please call the Administrative Supervisor, Office of the County Administrator, (276) 525-1300, or (TTY/TDD) 1-800-828-1120. Citizens may submit comments by U.S. mail to 1 Government Center Place, Suite A; Abingdon, VA 24210, by email to https://www.washcova.com/contact-us/, by voicemail at 276-525-1300, or by placing written comments in the drop-box outside the second-floor entry to the Government Center. All comments received before 6 p.m. the day of the meeting will be presented to the Board during the meeting. A link for live-stream video of the meeting will be posted at the time of the meeting on the County website “Public Meetings” page.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stonewall Jackson
stpetecatalyst.com

City approves 10-year lease agreement with Sankofa Group

October 21, 2021 - On Thursday, the St. Pete City Council approved in a 6-1 vote, with Councilman Robert Blackmon being the sole no vote, for the disposition of city-owned property on the southwest corner of 6th Ave. South and 22nd Street South in the area known as The Deuces. The approved lease agreement is between the City of St. Petersburg and The Sankofa Vision Group LLC for the leasing of commercial space. The Sankofa facility is being designed to accommodate as many as 58 traditional and micro spaces for retail, office and food service tenants as well as entertainment venues. A digital and creative tech incubator is also part of the plan and is expected to help bridge start-ups into the city’s emerging venture capital pipeline. Sankofa will return to the city with a guaranteed maximum price for the right-of-work of Fairfield Avenue and then the overall cost of the project.
ECONOMY
Southwest Virginia Today

Confederate statue at Washington County Courthouse to move due to construction

ABINGDON, Va. — Since the days of the Great Depression, a Confederate soldier monument has stood outside the Washington County Courthouse in Abingdon. The concrete marker was moved to the site in 1936 from a spot at the middle of Main Street. And, now, it has to go — but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statues#Art Museum#Public Art#Signage#City Council#The Ratcliffe Foundation
WHSV

6 bids made for Charlottesville’s removed Confederate statues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The towering figures of Confederate generals that used to call Charlottesville’s parks home now have several options for their next stops. So far, the city has received six bids for the statues, and most have outlined plans to contextualize the figures. However, there are some key differences.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Essence

Confederate Officials Weren't The Only Racists—New York City Officials Vote To Remove Thomas Jefferson Statue From Council Chambers

Jefferson insisted Black people should be enslaved because they were inferior. After a decades-long fight, New York City officials unanimously vote to remove his statue from City Hall. Two decades ago, New York State Assembly Member Charles Barron (then a City Councilmember) rebuked a statue of Thomas Jefferson, and the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Progress

Jefferson School proposes melting Lee statue to transform into public art

A proposal submitted by the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center could transform Charlottesville’s statue — and collective memory — of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The proposal, submitted to City Council and City Manager Chip Boyles on Oct. 15, outlines a plan to melt down the Lee statue and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
alxnow.com

City to host historical discussion about Confederate statue removal

As part of an ongoing effort to commemorate civil rights efforts both past and ongoing, the city hosting a film screening and virtual discussion about Confederate statues around Virginia and their recent removal. The discussion will center around How the Monuments Came Down, a documentary produced by Field Studio and...
POLITICS
cbs19news

City considering six offers on Confederate statues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There have been six offers made for two Confederate statues that used to stand in two downtown parks in Charlottesville. These offers had to include real plans for the Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson statues, both of which were removed and placed in storage this summer.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy