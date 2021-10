“I’m alive, and I’m on my way!” says Granny Squannit. Granny, our legendary trailblazer for centuries, is still loving her people and coming for a week-long visit, maybe longer, to see Mashpee Wampanoag–People of the First Light and other folks who live here. She whispered to me at 2 AM yesterday for my folks to check their knees because they may move a bit and you may not be able to find some things like money or something like that.

6 DAYS AGO