CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Eric Church Among First 2021 CMA Awards Performers

kicks96.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe CMA just announced some big names to perform at next month’s 55th Annual CMA Awards. Get ready for...

kicks96.com

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

Gwen Stefani Dances to Maroon 5 with Her Kids, Blake Shelton in Adorable Video

Former coach on The Voice Gwen Stefani has the most adorable family, and we’re loving a recent video of she and her three sons dancing along to a Maroon 5 song. New hubby and best frienemy to Maroon 5 singer, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton can also be seen dancing in the background of this fun moment.
MUSIC
The Boot

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton’s Final Battle Round Performers Tackle a Coldplay Hit [Watch]

The battle pairings on Season 21’s The Voice are coming to an end, which means emotions are running high as coaches continue to whittle down their teams from 11 to 10. On Tuesday night (Oct. 19), Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande listened on as the final Battle Round performers took to the stage to sing their hearts out in hopes to advance to the show’s Knockout stage of the competition.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Eric Church
talentrecap.com

Blake Shelton Goes Platinum with ‘If I’m Honest,’ Lands CMA Performance

It’s been a 20-year career full of huge milestones for Blake Shelton. His 2016 album, If I’m Honest, just went platinum, marking more than 13 million career album awards for The Voice coach. If I’m Honest topped the Billboard US Top Country Albums chart when it was first released. The album features the duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” with Gwen Stefani.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Blake Shelton Wowed by Manny Keith and Wendy Moten Battle Performance on ‘The Voice’ [Watch]

Blake Shelton had a tough decision to make on Monday night (Oct. 18) when he had to choose between two of his standout competitors on Season 21 of The Voice. Hopefuls Manny Keith and Wendy Moten competed against each other as part of the Battle Round performances. Turning out a powerful rendition of Sting's "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You," Keith looked dapper in a grey tuxedo and effortlessly flaunted his vibrato. Moten, who wore a brown cape, earned a grin from coach Shelton, showing her powerful voice on low notes before going into the chorus.
CELEBRITIES
countryfancast.com

WATCH Blake Shelton Perform the 80’s Classic “I Love a Rainy Night”

Blake Shelton got on stage during "The Voice" last night (April 19th) to perform with his team. The Blake Shelton I Love a Rainy Night cover has happened on a few occasions across Blake’s career. Blake Shelton is not the kind of coach that just sits on the sidelines, expecting his team to do all the work. Shelton gets up on stage and shows them how’s it’s done! During the April 19, 2016 episode of the popular singing competition show The Voice, Blake Shelton got on stage to perform Team Blake’s version of Eddie Rabbitt’s smash country hit “I Love a Rainy Night”. Rabbitt released the song originally in November of 1980 and it went Gold. Shelton joined his team as they all sang the fun song together and it was clear to see how much love Team Blake has for each other. After cuts were made on the show, Team Blake was down to contestants Adam Wakefield, Mary Sarah, and Paxton Ingram. The trio were all saved at the end of the show so they will be returning for more episodes.
CELEBRITIES
The Day

Blake Shelton performs live Friday at Mohegan Sun

Blake Shelton is taking time from making quips and lobbing comic insults on the set of “The Voice” to go out on the road to perform in concert. He’s coming Friday to the Mohegan Sun Arena, a venue he’s played multiple times before. This time, it's for Mohegan Sun's big 25th Anniversary Celebration.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards#Cma#Bridgestone Arena#Abc
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church, Ashley McBryde & More Set To Perform At The 55th Annual CMA Awards

It’s late October, and it’s that time of year again. The CMA Awards are slated for November 10th, and they’ve officially announced their first round performers. Now I’ll admit, I haven’t really even listened to country music radio in about four years, when I was driving around an old beat up red pickup truck with no aux chord, and was forced to listen to Dan & Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kane Brown 24/7.
CELEBRITIES
News On 6

Aikman Surprises Henryetta Students, Announces Blake Shelton Will Perform Next Summer

NFL legend Troy Aikman was in his hometown of Henryetta Friday to surprise students ahead of Friday's game against Haskell. Aikman also made a major announcement about a concert he is hosting next summer. The pro football star and former Henryetta quarterback came back home not just to hype everyone up for the game, but to announce Blake Shelton will be performing in the town next summer.
NFL
Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kicks96.com

Jason Aldean And Carrie Underwood "If I Didn't Love You" Is Officially #1

From the moment you heard this song you knew it would hit that #1 spot!. “If I Didn’t Love You,” the collaboration between country superstars Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart. This marks Jason’s 26th career chart-topper & Carrie’s 28th.
MUSIC
ABC7 Chicago

See who's performing at the 2021 CMA Awards on ABC

Don't miss the 2021 CMA Awards on ABC Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 8/7c. Country music's biggest night is almost here, and we now know who the first round of performers will be at this year's CMA Awards on ABC. This year's performers, announced Thursday, include Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Eric Church Invites Morgan Wallen to Perform With Him at Philadelphia Concert

During his concert at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Church first welcomed "Burning House" hitmaker Cam to sing with him, and later invited Morgan Wallen to the stage. Church and Wallen performed a handful of Wallen's songs including "Sand in My Boots," "Whiskey Glasses" and "Quittin' Time," as well...
MUSIC
kicks96.com

Eric Church Channels His Former Self in 'Heart on Fire' Music Video

Eric Church just dropped his new music video for "Hearts on Fire" with a very cool concept. In his new music video, The Chief travels back in time for a journey through his own impressive career. Directed by Reid Long, the intriguing clip features digitally edited scenes from many of...
CELEBRITIES
973rivercountry.com

First Round of Performers for the 55th Annual CMA Awards Announced

Earlier this week it was announced that Luke Bryan will be handling the hosting duties for this year’s 55th Annual CMA Awards. Now the first list of performers for this year’s show is announced too…. The first round of performers announced include Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Dan +...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy