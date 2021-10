Sean Kitching heads to the Royal Festival Hall for a timely new piece by the minimalist composer. Glancing around at an almost full, mostly masked, Royal Festival Hall, it feels great to be back here, or indeed anywhere, after the interminable lockdowns of the pandemic. It’s still early days for my own return to live music, so tonight’s premiere of a new piece by Steve Reich based around the 'Tefilat HaDerech' (Hebrew: תפילת הדרך‎) or the 'Traveler's Prayer', seems potentially like a good omen for the return of international travel and the cross-pollination of musical ideas that goes with it.

