Radiohead's Discography Is Now Available On Bandcamp

The Quietus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe band's nine studio albums, and much more, can now be bought and streamed via the platform. The bulk of Radiohead's discography has...

thequietus.com

Daily Aztec

Radiohead’s ‘Spectre’ was a masterpiece, 007 missed out

It’s strange how world shattering epiphanies always happen late at night. It was around 11 o’clock on a Saturday night. Earlier that day, my dad had scored tickets for the recent James Bond film “No Time to Die.” I’d been watching these movies with my dad since I was a kid and I had promised my editor a review on it, so Bond was on the brain.
MUSIC
No Treble

Dug Pinnick’s Fifth Solo Album, “Joy Bomb”, Now Available

“’Joy Bomb’ is an album that has one mantra that I share with everyone…may the groove be with you,” he states. Pinnick, who turned 71 this year, still has the power and swagger in his music. He also continues to speak from the heart in his music. “The pandemic has made me go deeper into myself and how to deal with everything and everyone in a new way,” he says. “These songs are all about truth the way I see it, and I’m thankful that at 71 I can still make music that hopefully matters. ‘Joy Bomb’ is my latest offer.”
MUSIC
The Quietus

Columnus Metallicus: Heavy Metal For October Reviewed By Kez Whelan

Kez Whelan is back with all that is righteous in the world of extreme metal. I don’t know about you, but as soon as I feel that first chill of winter approaching, all I want to do is hole up in my little hovel and blast loads of filthy, disgusting metal. Not that that makes a drastic change from the rest of my annual schedule, of course, but the feeling is certainly heightened. Luckily there’s a load of great new metal records on the way this month.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Author Functions: Im Hole By Aya Is Our Album Of The Week

On her deeply personal debut, aya opens up the portal to her inner sanctum like a singer-songwriter while pushing the envelope of avant-garde dance music. On aya's debut album for Hyperdub, vocals represent a flexible musical tool. Through her poetry, she conveys concrete images and succulent metaphors ("burned by the yearn I roll a rock frontside"), and by using electrifying vocal modulations, she provokes various affects, both alienating and sublime. I experience her extended cyborgian voice as the kind of shiver-inducing vocal psychedelia Kit Mackintosh describes in his recent book Neon Screams. It has a post-humanist dimension as if produced through a robotic larynx with prosthetic vocal cords (the track title 'OoB Prosthesis' – short for 'out of body' – points in this direction). But it is also about phonetics, inflections, rhymes, wordplay, and alliterations ("A sharp scratch and we start with the scalp"). Her language is full of unexpected turns.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Adult Swim Shares New Compilation, 'Digitalis'

The 15-track release includes new music by Julianna Barwick, Nídia and more. Adult Swim has curated a new digital-only compilation, Digitalis, focused on various strains of current electronic music. The 15-track release takes in new music from the likes of Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore, Nídia, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, L'Rain,...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Squid Unveil 'Bright Green Field' Remixes EP

Cosey Fanni Tutti and Loraine James have reworked tracks from the band's debut album. Squid have released an EP of remixes of tracks from their debut album, Bright Green Field. Out today (October 26), Remixes sees Cosey Fanni Tutti rework the track 'Global Groove', while Loraine James has been enlisted...
MUSIC
The Quietus

After The Break: Unsound 2021 Reviewed

From bejewelled hydrofeminism to burning pianos, Unsound is back. John Doran and Jennifer Lucy Allan report on the Polish festival's return. All live photographs courtesy of Unsound, and burning piano photograph by Helena Majewska. Don't worry. This won't be one of those reviews where the writer refers to the theme...
MUSIC
SFGate

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Shares Songs From 'The Power of the Dog' Soundtrack

Jonny Greenwood has shared two new songs from his soundtrack to Jane Campion’s upcoming Netflix film The Power of the Dog. The Radiohead guitarist released “West” and “25 Years” ahead of the soundtrack, out November 17th via Lakeshore Records and Invada Records. The Power of the Dog, in theaters November...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Björk Teases New Album In Interview

She's told Icelandic broadcaster RÚV that her tenth studio album is "for people who are making clubs at home in their living room" Björk has teased the first details of her next album. Speaking with Icelandic broadcaster RÚV, the artist said her as-yet untitled tenth studio album is made for...
The Quietus

Lily Konigsberg

Brooklyn's Lily Konigsberg brings a mix of the familiar and the unexpeted to her latest suite of songs, finds Cat Caie. Lily We Need to Talk Now sits in a liminal space of enchantment and post-grunge aesthetics, further opening the door to a new wave of sad girl music. Masterfully messy in an authentically lo-fi style, this LP feels like an experimental portfolio illustrating her different stylistic abilities. As soon as you’ve put your finger on who Lily Konigsberg reminds you of musically, Lily We Need to Talk Now slips into something new and you start all over again. Yet, when greedily replaying the LP on repeat, every time ‘Sweat Forever’ came on, I found myself being re-captivated and intrigued anew. It was this song in particular that kept me wanting more.
MUSIC
The Quietus

INTERVIEW: Afrodeutsche Discusses Unclassfied Live

Producer and composer Afrodeutsche speaks to BBC Radio 3 host Elizabeth Alker ahead of this week's Unclassified Live event. This Friday (October 29), BBC Radio 3's Unclassified programme comes to the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall for a special event. Aïsha Devi, Daniel Avery and Afrodeutsche have written and arranged...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Steve Reich's A Travellers Prayer Live

Sean Kitching heads to the Royal Festival Hall for a timely new piece by the minimalist composer. Glancing around at an almost full, mostly masked, Royal Festival Hall, it feels great to be back here, or indeed anywhere, after the interminable lockdowns of the pandemic. It’s still early days for my own return to live music, so tonight’s premiere of a new piece by Steve Reich based around the 'Tefilat HaDerech' (Hebrew: תפילת הדרך‎) or the 'Traveler's Prayer', seems potentially like a good omen for the return of international travel and the cross-pollination of musical ideas that goes with it.
MUSIC
Variety

Adele Unveils First ‘30′ Tour Dates

Adele, master of the slow reveal, has unveiled what appear to be the first two dates of the tour in support of her forthcoming album “30” — and they’re a blockbuster: two nights in London’s Hyde Park next summer, the sprawling green in the middle of her hometown that has hosted concerts by everyone from the Rolling Stones and Queen to Elton John and Blur. Adele announced the dates, which are scheduled for July 1 and 2, 2022, on social media early Tuesday. Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii♥️Pre sale at https://t.co/hbsotis7lr pic.twitter.com/HBSmDereSv — Adele (@Adele) October 26, 2021 She announced earlier this month in a lengthy Instagram...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Pink Floyd Songs

There were a handful of different iterations of the band over the course of 15 studio albums in multiple decades, yet one thing remained a constant—there has never, and will never, be another band like Pink Floyd. In 1964, the band’s founding members were Syd Barrett (guitar, lead vocals), Nick...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How I discovered Lynyrd Skynyrd, by Al Kooper

I first came upon Lynyrd Skynyrd for the first time at a tough bar in downtown Atlanta. They were performing for a week and I was in town producing an album for somebody. Every night, we would frequent this club, as they treated us quite nicely there. The first night...
MUSIC
MacRumors Forums

Apple's 'Unleashed' Event Now Available on YouTube and Events Website

For those who missed Apple's "Unleashed" event on Monday, the full 50-minute long keynote can be watched on both YouTube and through Apple's Events webpage. Apple also debuted several new videos during the event, which have also been uploaded to YouTube separately. Both the new MacBook Pro models and the...
The Quietus

Organic Intelligence II: UK Breakcore

Our second ever Organic Intelligence newsletter sees Noel Gardner rep for the short lived but much missed UK breakcore. We’re not luddites, we just feel you deserve better than some unsatisfying algorithmical advice when it comes to music. This is the second edition of our new Low Culture subscriber’s newsletter, Organic Intelligence, which features tQ’s favourite people taking a deep dive into their record collections to offer you DJ bag gold, Discogs bargains and all-back-to-mine nuggets. This month Noel Gardner unearths five gems from the world of UK breakcore. You can listen to (an alternative mix of) this Organic Intelligence playlist on Spotify, Apple and Tidal (and remember that all your monthly playlists, as well as your exclusive essays, can be found on the Low Culture Quietus page). To get access to the Organic Intelligence newsletter, you need to sign up to our subscriber system via the Steady checkout below.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
