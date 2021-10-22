Radiohead's Discography Is Now Available On Bandcamp

Brooklyn's Lily Konigsberg brings a mix of the familiar and the unexpeted to her latest suite of songs, finds Cat Caie. Lily We Need to Talk Now sits in a liminal space of enchantment and post-grunge aesthetics, further opening the door to a new wave of sad girl music. Masterfully messy in an authentically lo-fi style, this LP feels like an experimental portfolio illustrating her different stylistic abilities. As soon as you’ve put your finger on who Lily Konigsberg reminds you of musically, Lily We Need to Talk Now slips into something new and you start all over again. Yet, when greedily replaying the LP on repeat, every time ‘Sweat Forever’ came on, I found myself being re-captivated and intrigued anew. It was this song in particular that kept me wanting more.

MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO