Public Safety

2 suspects arrested in gas station ambush double murder where woman died holding her child

By David Komer online producer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police have announced two arrests in the double murder of a couple at a west side gas station where a young child was miraculously uninjured late Monday night. DPD said homicide detectives have arrested two suspects and recovered one firearm Wednesday afternoon from its...

