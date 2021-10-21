BBPD announces arrest of armed carjacking suspect

A smaller dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine cleared its first regulatory hurdle Tuesday for use in young children, after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend it for emergency use authorization for those ages 5 to 11. The 17-0 vote, with one abstention, will now go to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ idea for a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for President Joe Biden’s social services and climate change plan has quickly run into criticism as too cumbersome, but party leaders insisted on Tuesday that a deal on Biden’s big agenda was still within reach. With...
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Princess Mako quietly married a commoner without traditional wedding celebrations Tuesday and said their marriage — delayed three years and opposed by some — “was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts.”. The marriage to Kei Komuro cost Mako her royal status. She received...
The remains of Brian Laundrie have been sent to an anthropologist for further review after an initial autopsy came back inconclusive, an attorney for Laundrie's family told CBS News. "Last week, I was told that the manner and cause of death were not determined and the remains were sent to...
Dave Chappelle said he is willing to speak with the transgender community following the controversy surrounding his latest Netflix special but said he would not be "bending to anyone's demands." "To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me....
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deposed prime minister and his wife were allowed to return home Tuesday after being detained when the military seized power in a coup, officials said,. The release of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and his wife followed international condemnation of the coup and calls for the military to release all the government officials who were detained when Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan seized power on Monday.
(CNN) — Crew members on the set of "Rust" used guns with live ammunition and engaged in a pastime called "plinking" hours before Halyna Hutchins was killed, founder and CEO of The Wrap, Sharon Waxman, told CNN's Don Lemon Monday night, citing information from an individual with knowledge of the set.
When it comes to expressing gratitude to employees, Spanx founder Sara Blakely could teach Jeff Bezos a thing or two. A day after reaching a deal to sell the underwear maker to a private equity firm, she gave each of her 500 workers first-class plane tickets and $10,000 in spending money.
