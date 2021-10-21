IL Rep on COVID mandates: ‘Real people are done with them’

Illinois State Representative Blaine Wilhour gave an update to the Annie Frey Show on recent court rulings regarding COVID mandates for IL schools. When Governor Pritzker reinstated mask mandates, the Illinois High School Association set forth a written policy that would exclude schools who were not in compliance with the orders from participating in or hosting sporting events. An Illinois school has sued the IHSA and the IL 5th appellate court has issued a ruling. Listen to the full interview to hear how the panel ruled.

Listen live for more from 97.1 FM Talk: