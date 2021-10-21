CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

IL Rep on COVID mandates: ‘Real people are done with them’

By The Annie Frey Show, Annie Frey
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XT0kv_0cYlARj700

Illinois State Representative Blaine Wilhour gave an update to the Annie Frey Show on recent court rulings regarding COVID mandates for IL schools. When Governor Pritzker reinstated mask mandates, the Illinois High School Association set forth a written policy that would exclude schools who were not in compliance with the orders from participating in or hosting sporting events. An Illinois school has sued the IHSA and the IL 5th appellate court has issued a ruling. Listen to the full interview to hear how the panel ruled.

Listen live for more from 97.1 FM Talk:

Comments / 0

Related
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
82
Followers
42
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy