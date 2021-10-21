CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oil Prices Dip As China Considers Market Intervention

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

The key trigger of the price retreat early on Wednesday came from China, where the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said that the government was considering an intervention to reduce the price of coal. The possible Chinese intervention sent the key Chinese coal futures plunging early on Wednesday....

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Copper Prices & Crude Oil

Let’s take a minute to get ahead of what could move markets. Before we do, it’s worth noting that the U.S. indices, which continue to trend higher, remain at or near all-time highs and continue to reward those who have been positioned with the trend. Those who have been fading it have been forced to be precise in their timing, to say the least. The move-up comes as investors shrug off inflation concerns tied to crude oil prices steadily on the rise, COVID concerns in Asia, and rates on the rise as they remain focused on earnings and better-than-expected economic data domestically. This week, keep an eye on crude oil and rates. While they still have yet to create significant headwinds for the indices, at this rate of acceleration at some point they will. I think copper will be key to watch in the coming weeks after losing 5% the past two sessions; it’s trying to recover to begin the week. Copper recently tested the all-time highs from earlier this year and has struggled to take out the May highs up around $4.88. Copper often is looked at as an indicator of economic conditions to come, not only here in the U.S. but globally, so to see prices on the decline is a bit concerning. In terms of economic data due out this week, we have some housing data, GDP, Durable Goods, Personal Income and Spending, and the Consumer Sentiment numbers that will end the week on Friday. I’m going to be particularly dialed in on the weekly jobless claims which have been coming in strong the last few weeks, suggesting a solid monthly report next month. We also have a handful of companies reporting quarterly results to keep an eye on. The focus is on big tech with Facebook today on the closing bell, and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) all reporting as well. Lastly don’t forget about bitcoin, which last week traded to new all-time highs. I think this should be viewed as a sign that risk-on sentiment remains healthy.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Gas Prices#Oil Stocks#Heating Oil#Ndrc#Chinese#Eia#Reuters#Commerzbank
investing.com

Brent Oil Rises Above $85 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supply

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced above $85 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said that the OPEC+ alliance should maintain its cautious approach to managing global crude supplies given the threat to demand still posed by the pandemic. Global benchmark Brent added 0.3%, building on a run of seven consecutive weekly gains,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Asia Session: China Property Sector Jitters Continue Stalking Regional Markets

China property developer, Modern Land China (HK:1107), become the fourth China property developer to default on an overseas debt obligation yesterday. Although the amount is small, relatively, ongoing concerns about the property sector in China appear to be weighing on sentiment in Asia today. Evergrande Group (HK:3333), the center of the China property storm, has another grace period payment due this week on the 29th, and nerves will be taut until it does, or does not, make payment.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Inflation Concerns Weigh on Global Markets

The JSE closed flat at -0.10% on Monday as investors digested inflation fears, rising Covid-19 cases in China and global supply-chain disruptions. Losses were limited, however, as upcoming US earnings report releases, especially from tech heavyweights, created some optimism. “US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said over the weekend that she...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
investing.com

6 Oil Resources For Staying On Top Of What's Moving Energy Markets

For over six years now, my weekly Investing.com column—over 300 and counting—has provided readers with analyses on what's moving oil markets. Today's piece is a bit of a departure. I thought it might be useful for readers if I offer a list of some of the free resources I regularly use to follow the sector, in addition to the great tools available on Investing.com.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
STOCKS
investing.com

Australia's central bank extends swap deal with China counterpart

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's central bank extended a currency swap agreement with its Chinese counterpart earlier this year even as mounting trade tensions deadlocked talks between the countries' governments. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) extended the deal with the People's Bank of China back in July, though the first...
ECONOMY
investing.com

High probability of oil reaching $100/barrel, says Blackrock CEO Fink

RIYADH (Reuters) -Larry Fink, chief executive of the world's largest asset manager BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), said on Tuesday that there is a high probability of oil reaching $100 a barrel. Fink, who was speaking at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia, also called for more collaboration between the public...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold flirts with 1800

Oil prices rose on Friday as Jerome Powell signalled that supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation will be us for quite some time yet. Brent crude rose 1.10% to USD 85.70, and WTI leapt by 1.95% to USD 84.15 a barrel, taking out resistance at USD 84.00 a barrel. With the Saudi Arabia Energy Minister signalling over the weekend that OPEC+ will remain cautious on production increases, both Brent crude and WTI have tracked higher in Asia from the get-go. News that the US Democrats are close to a final spending package, along with sharp jumps in natural gas and coal this morning, are also boosting oil’s positive outlook. Brent crude has risen by 0.60% through resistance at USD 86.00 to USD 86.20 a barrel. WTI has risen by 0.50% to USD 84.55 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WWL-AMFM

Business: Oil trades at $84 a barrel

The nation’s economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID and snarled supply chains. 66% of economists
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Saudi Arabia: World’s top oil exporter targets net-zero emissions by 2060

Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases – mostly produced by burning fossil fuels – by 2060, 10 years later than the US.He also said it would double the emissions cuts it plans to achieve by 2030.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his energy minister said Saudi Arabia would tackle climate change, but also stressed the continued importance of hydrocarbons and said it would continue to ensure oil market stability.They were speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) ahead of Cop26, the UN climate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

CPO futures end lower, tracking China's weaker soybean oil prices

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 22): The crude palm oil (CPO) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives ended lower on Friday, tracking the weaker Dalian Commodity Exchange soybean oil prices after Chinese authorities clamped down on speculative activities, especially in the agriculture market. Palm oil trader David Ng said market sentiment was...
INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

China markets begin turnaround after being priced for collapse

Investors have been running scared of China this year as a regulatory crackdown and fears of financial contagion have roiled the nation's assets. They now look to be making their way back. Chinese authorities have in recent days allayed the biggest concerns held by global funds through speeches, state-media articles,...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil takes a dip, gold edges higher

It would appear the oil rally is finally running on fumes, with Brent and WTI both off a little shy of 1% today. It’s been an incredible run for crude prices and a little heat coming out of the rally is probably healthy. We may not see too large a correction though before interest picks up once more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Oil dips, gold holds steady

Oil prices eased overnight and that has continued in Asia. Weaker industrial metals and natural gas and coal prices appear to be dragging oil lower as well in the short-term, although oil’s medium-term fundamentals remain as robust as ever. Brent crude fell by 1.30% to USD 84.75 overnight, easing another 0.65% lower to USD 84.30 a barrel in Asia. WTI had a volatile session, finishing 1.0% lower at USD 82.55 before easing another 0.40% lower to USD 82.25 a barrel in Asia. Regional buyers appear content to await better levels to buy once again, in sharp contrast to the price chasing earlier this week.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

China coal futures dive further on signs of govt intervention

BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China’s thermal coal futures fell the maximum permitted 11% at the start of trade on Thursday, extending losses since Tuesday when the government signalled it might intervene to cool prices. China’s most-active thermal coal futures tumbled limit down 11% at the open to 1,587.4 yuan...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy