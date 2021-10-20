Judge tosses lawsuit saying U.S. botched marine wildlife records

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge in San Francisco on Wednesday threw out a lawsuit claiming the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to update records used to gauge the health of Pacific walruses and other marine mammals, leaving the animals more vulnerable to commercial activities.

Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero dismissed the lawsuit by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Turtle Island Restoration Network, giving them until Nov. 5 to file an amended complaint.

The groups' February complaint alleged the Service had violated the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) by failing to "review and revise" information about the animals' status, range, population size and new threats they face - in some cases for more than a decade. But Spero ruled the plaintiffs did not sufficiently allege violations of the 1972 MMPA.

Emily Jeffers, a lawyer with the Center for Biological Diversity, said that the judge had "ruled on a technicality" and that the plaintiffs will press ahead. Tyler Cherry, a spokesperson with the Department of the Interior, which oversees the Service, declined to comment.

The MMPA requires the Service to prepare so-called "stock assessment reports" for marine mammals whose populations it oversees. It must do so annually for imperiled species - such as those listed under the Endangered Species Act, and every three years for others.

The reports outline minimum population levels that can help set rules governing activities like oil and gas exploration plans.

But Spero said that the plaintiffs appeared to have "assumed" the Service had not completed the required reviews, which are conducted internally.

"This sort of conclusory assertion, unsupported by factual allegations, does not rise to the level of plausibility required," the judge wrote.

Spero's ruling notes that the Service, in court papers and at a hearing, said the periodic reviews had been completed.

He added that while the environmental groups alleged threats such as climate change amplifying pressures on the marine animals' stocks, such claims on their own do not trigger an obligation to revise stock assessment reports.

The judge wrote that only the Service's internal findings that the status of a stock has changed, or an internal finding that it can be more accurately determined, requires it to create a revised stock assessment report.

The case is Center for Biological Diversity, Inc. et al v. de la Vega et al, U.S. District Court for the California Northern District, No. 3:21-cv-01182.

For Center for Biological Diversity, Inc. et al: Miyoko Sakashita; and Emily Jeffers with the Center for Biological Diversity

For de la Vega et al: Taylor Mayhall with the U.S. Department of Justice