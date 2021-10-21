Peebles handles West Union in straight sets

Though she did most of her damage from behind the service line, here Peebles’ Baylie Johnston (24) attacks at the net during her team’s Oct. 13 match up with West Union. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

With the regular season winding to a close, it was an all-county Southern Hills Athletic Conference volleyball match up on Oct. 13 at Peebles High School. The Lady Indians welcomed to town the West Union Lady Dragons for Senior Night and honestly weren’t very kind hosts. Controlling the play in all facets for most of the night, the Lady Indians had no problems posting the quick three-set “W”, downing the Lady Dragons 25-12, 25-21, 25-16.

The main downfall for the Lady Dragons on the evening was their inability to return serve as the Peebles squad tallied a total of 21 service aces in the win, and that began right off the bat in the first set, as the Lady Indians’ Baylie Johnston served her team to a commanding 13-0 lead, with seven of those points coming on service aces, six in succession at one point.That put the home team in the driver’s seat in the first set and with a couple of kills from senior Avery Storer down the stretch, the home team easily took the first set 25-12.

The Lady Dragons put together a much more competitive second set, taking a 7-3 advantage behind the serves of senior Kayden Francis. The Lady Indians erased that deficit later with another long run of service points, this time from Lanie Johnston, who served up nine in a row, a run that included four aces and three kills by Summer Bird. That gave the home side a 15-9 advantage

West Union stayed within striking distance but could never retake the lead, despite two aces from the serve of Lexie Rowe, and a service error by the Lady Dragons was the final point in a 25-21 second set win for the Peebles squad.

The third set began as the first had, with Baylie Johnston reeling off five straight service points for a quick Peebles lead. Later in the set, it was Bird controlling the serve with back-to-back-to-back aces to give her team a 14-5 margin. The Dragons played hard, getting service points from Ashlah Staten and nice blocks from Korynne Blanton and Audrey Weakley, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the red-hot Lady Indians. The match ended when a Lanie Johnston serve eventually resulted in a Bird block for the final point of the night as Peebles took the third set 25-16, and the match 3-0.

Both teams began sectional tournament play this week, The #21 seeded Lady Dragons hosted a first-round sectional contest on Tuesday night, facing off with #28 seed Rock Hill. The results of that match were not available at press time.

Peebles opens sectional tourney play on Wednesday, Oct. 20, a sectional title match at Whiteoak, a team they defeated twice during the regular season.