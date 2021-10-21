CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

National Park Service: Man seen hitting baseball into Grand Canyon

By Kenneth Wong
fox9.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. - National Park Service officials say they are in contact with a person who was seen hitting a baseball...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Body of missing Texas man recovered in Grand Teton National Park

The body of a missing Texas man was recovered Sunday in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park—the same park where the body of Gabby Petito was located last month. Jared Hembree’s body was located near Uhl Hill in the eastern part of the park after a search that included more than 80 personnel. His vehicle was located at the Game Warden Point parking area in the eastern part of Grand Teton. The search was initiated on Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Tourist in Hot Water for Hitting Grand Slam Into the Grand Canyon

One Grand Canyon tourist is in hot water for hitting a baseball into the national park. CBS 42 recently reported on the illegal incident while people reacted to the stunt. While it is dangerous to throw or hit things off into the Grand Canyon for fear of injuring others, some social media commenters had mixed feelings over the stunt.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bat#National Park Service#Nps
KLTV

Authorities search for man at Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) - Authorities have been searching Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming for a Texas man who was last seen Thursday. The Casper Star-Tribune reports park officials identified the missing man as 26-year-old Jared Hembree and say he was last seen near Game Warden Point in Moran. Park...
MOOSE, WY
homenewshere.com

Visit the Grand Canyon of the east, Letchworth State Park

On a recent trip to central New York, the foliage was doing its best to show off its potential despite a very wet summer. The chasm at Letchworth State Park was a perfect place for some good walking, nature observing, and enjoyment of the season. Slightly warm weather was a...
TRAVEL
Jackson Hole Radio

Grand Teton National Park visitation strong

Following the announcement earlier this week that Grand Teton National Park experienced the second busiest September in its history, park officials have announced 2021 so far has been the busiest year-to-date on record. Grand Teton National Park hosted 3,493,937 recreation visits between January and September of 2021, already surpassing the park’s busiest full year on record with three months to go in 2021.
TRAVEL
Daily Camera

Guest Opinion: Wayne Pacelle: Trial “hunt” of bison inside Grand Canyon National Park is a betrayal to our historical wildlife values

It’s hard to come to terms with the fact that the nation’s first Interior Secretary of Native American descent is in charge while the policy of forbidding sport hunting at America’s national parks is unraveling. And Secretary Deb Haaland is doing it with a bang — enabling trophy hunting of America’s largest mammal, the bison, within Grand Canyon National Park.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksl.com

Family pleads for help in finding man missing in Grand Teton National Park since June

MOOSE, Wyo. — It's been nearly five months since Cian McLaughlin disappeared in Grand Teton National Park, and his family is begging for help in finding him. The 27-year-old from Ireland vanished while hiking alone on June 8. A hiker recalled seeing McLaughlin heading south toward Taggart Lake in the late afternoon when the two stopped and had a conversation. McLaughlin described where he worked, said he was from Ireland and mentioned he was living in Jackson. The hiker went on his way and did not see McLaughlin again.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Colorado hiker, lost for 24 hours, ignored rescuers' calls because hiker didn’t recognize the number

A Colorado hiker who had wandered off the trail and got lost ignored repeated phone calls from rescuers because the hiker didn’t recognize the number, officials said. The person started hiking Mount Elbert from the South Trailhead on October 18 around 9 a.m., Lake County Search and Rescue said. The hiker did not return by evening. Five LCSAR members searched for the hiker until early the next morning but were unsuccessful.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

What Is Sweetwater Lake, A ‘Hidden Gem’ That’s Soon-To-Be Colorado’s 43rd State Park?

(CBS4) – Coloradans who are eager to visit a scenic part of the state they haven’t seen before have reason to be excited about a surprising announcement made this fall. In late October a happy Gov. Jared Polis declared that Colorado will be getting a new state park. Sweetwater Lake — which Colorado Parks and Wildlife describes in a news release as a “hidden gem” — will soon become Colorado’s newest state park. Sweetwater Lake (credit: Todd Winslow Pierce) The announcement was made by the governor on Oct. 21 at the lake in western Colorado. He said the park should be open...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Latest Projection: Lake Powell Could Reach Critically Low Water Level By July

(CBS4) — The latest river flow and reservoir storage projections from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation suggest Lake Powell’s surface level could fall to the “power pool” mark and risk damaging the Glen Canyon Dam’s power-generating turbines as early as July of next year. “As a result of this update, the median water year 2022 inflow forecast into Lake Powell decreased by 800,000 acre-feet,” USBR stated in a press release distributed Thursday.  The Glen Canyon Dam, near the town of Page, Arizona, pictured on August 25, 2020. Glen Canyon Dam is a 710-foot (220 m) high dam that forms Lake Powell, one...
POLITICS
kmyu.tv

Bryce Canyon National Park officials share what to expect with arrival of snow

Snow has arrived at Bryce Canyon National Park, officials shared Tuesday. They said they accumulated around 7," but that quickly compressed to moisture. "Snow swirling on cold winds tested many a visitors' autumn wardrobes, rustled aspen leaves, and limited visibility into the afternoon," officials stated. "By then the melt had already begun."
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

After fire, more than 10,000 trees, including sequoias, to be removed

In the wake of California wildfires, upwards of 10,000 trees weakened by fires, drought, disease or age must be removed, work that will keep a nearby highway closed to visitors who seek the world’s two largest sequoia trees. The hazard trees could potentially fall onto people and cars on the section of State Route 180 […]
POLITICS
CBS Sacramento

Part Of Sierra-At-Tahoe Ski Resort To Be Off-Limits This Season Due To Caldor Fire Damage

TWIN BRIDGES (CBS13) — Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort, which was hit hard by the Caldor Fire, says the entire west side of the mountain will be off-limits this season. The resort says its West Bowl area was badly damaged in the fire. Cable that supports chairs on the mountain’s main lift was also damaged, officials say. A replacement cable is now being made in Switzerland, but it’s unknown when it will be finished and delivered. Damage assessments are still underway – and there is no word on when the mountain may partially reopen. The news is a grim reminder of the effects of a historic wildfire season, even as a historic storm rolled through Northern California on Sunday into Monday and dumped snow in the Sierra. Both Highway 50 and Interstate 80 had to be closed for some time over the course of the storm. Chain control were in effect at other times, but have now been dropped. Some Sierra spots, including Donner Pass and Soda Springs, saw more than 2 feet of snow in just 24 hours.
eastidahonews.com

Body of missing 26-year-old Texas man found in Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyoming — Search teams located the body of missing 26-year-old Texas man Jared Hembree Sunday in Grand Teton National Park. His body was found near Uhl Hill in the eastern part of the park. Rangers arrived to the scene and recovered Hembree’s remains. The National Park Service and Teton...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy