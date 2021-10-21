CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Trump plan for new media venture gets investors' thumbs up

By Jill Colvin, Alex Veiga 
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Some investors aren’t waiting to see if former President Donald Trump’s plans for a media company to challenge the likes of Facebook, Twitter and even Disney can actually become reality — they’re all in. Trump said Wednesday that he’s launching Trump Media & Technology Group and...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Forbes

Trump’s SPAC Is A Suckers Bet

Former President Trump announced on Thursday that a newly formed company, TMTG or Trump Media & Technology Group, would merge with Digital World Acquisition Corporation. Digital World is a SPAC or Special Purpose Acquisition Company that was formed in September and whose stock price had essentially been trading around $10 before the TMTG announcement. On Thursday the stock rose to $52 before closing at $45.50 and on Friday it hit a high of $175 and closed at $94.20.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
The Associated Press

Stock tied to Trump media venture soars in another frenzy

NEW YORK (AP) — The company planning to bring President Donald Trump’s new media venture to the stock market soared further on Friday amid another frenzy of trading. Digital World Acquisition Corp. nearly tripled in the first minute of trading before it was temporarily halted. It then gave up a chunk of those gains, but it still ended the day with a 107% gain to $94.20. In the morning, it climbed as high as $175.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Trump SPAC skyrockets as much as 1,657% since deal was announced

New York (CNN Business) — Former President Donald Trump's planned return to Wall Street is setting off a frenzy. Shares of the shell company that Trump's new media company plans to merge with surged as much as 284% on Friday, prompting a series of trading halts for volatility. The company,...
POTUS
Axios

Trump's new venture could be peak SPAC

Former President Trump last night announced plans to launch a digital media network called "Truth Social," and said it would go public via a SPAC called Digital World Acquisition (Nasdaq: DWAC). What to know: So far, this is a joke. The press release didn't contain even basic information, such as...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Media#New Media#Media Companies#Media Company#Cloud Computing#Truth Social#Big Tech#Capitol#Taliban#American
NBC News

Trump to launch new media company and social platform

The “Truth Social" app is expected to launch in February and is already available for pre-order. The move comes nine months after Trump was suspended from social media for his role in the Capitol riot. NBC News’ Mark Murray reports.Oct. 21, 2021.
POTUS
Washington Post

Facebook Calms Investors Despite Onslaught of Bad News

Amid all the scandals and controversy, Facebook Inc. watchers were on pins and needles going into the company’s most hotly anticipated quarterly report in years. In the end, it fell a bit short. But with many expecting far worse, sometimes avoiding disaster is good enough.Late Monday, the social-media company posted third-quarter sales figures that slightly missed Wall Street’s expectations. Revenue in the period ended in September rose 35% from a year earlier to $29 billion, below the $29.5 billion median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Facebook also gave a revenue guidance range for its current quarter of $31.5 billion to $34 billion, again below the $34.8 billion median forecast. The company also announced it would break out the financials for Facebook Reality Labs, its augmented and virtual reality product division, starting in its fourth quarter. Following the report, Facebook shares rose by more than 3% in after-hours trading.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Fox News

Obama ripped after slamming 'phony culture wars' at McAuliffe rally amid Loudoun County controversy

Former President Barack Obama took sharp criticicsm over the weekend for slamming "phony culture wars" while speaking in Virginia, where a very real headline-inducing culture war has been taking place in recent weeks. Obama made the controversial comment on Saturday during a rally for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy