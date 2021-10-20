CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hang Time with Tress Way | Charles Leno Jr.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica's favorite punter is joined by left tackle Charles...

washingtonfootball.com

Meet Chris Blewitt, Washington's new kicker with an incredible story

The Washington Football Team is full of players with unique, inspirational stories. Taylor Heinicke was sleeping on his sister's couch when he got an opportunity. Sammis Reyes hadn't even played football until this year. Now it has a player who was shipping boxes for UPS last week before being told...
washingtonfootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Some final thoughts before traveling to Green Bay

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
washingtonfootball.com

Erikka Resendiz named Washington Football Team's Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan

Erikka Resendiz hesitated and glanced around as her husband Josh tried to lead her down to the field during a first quarter stoppage of play against the Kansas City Chiefs. She wondered where her fellow FAN Ambassadors were, the others that were supposed to be walking these steps down to the turf alongside her. Once on the field with Josh, Resendiz's confusion transformed into surprise and then excitement as she realized what was unfolding. The 29-year-old audiologist was being announced as the Washington Football Team's Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan.
washingtonfootball.com

How Well Does Dyami Brown Know His Rookie Class? | The Player's Club | Episode 8

Washingtons rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown joins this episode of "The Player's Club" to talk about his rookie season and if football was the only sport for him. Julie, DeAngelo and Santana also test him on how well he knows his rookie class. In addition, the group previews the Green Bay Packers and discusses all the trending topics around the NFL.
washingtonfootball.com

'We are the leaders of right now': Black Engagement Network's 'Shop Black Small Business Bootcamp' illuminates important opportunities for Black business owners

Emmalyne Head has a buttery Tennessee drawl. Her voice is warm. It's comforting. And, about a year ago, it became an accidental business superpower. "I think it kind of helped, because thinking about hospitality, people felt like it was really easy to talk to me and it kind of made my clients feel at ease," said Head, the owner of Southern Belle Cleaner in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
SMALL BUSINESS
