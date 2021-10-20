Hang Time with Tress Way | Charles Leno Jr.

Erikka Resendiz hesitated and glanced around as her husband Josh tried to lead her down to the field during a first quarter stoppage of play against the Kansas City Chiefs. She wondered where her fellow FAN Ambassadors were, the others that were supposed to be walking these steps down to the turf alongside her. Once on the field with Josh, Resendiz's confusion transformed into surprise and then excitement as she realized what was unfolding. The 29-year-old audiologist was being announced as the Washington Football Team's Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO