Everyone has a moment in life when they realize that they are tired of something. They want more, they can do better, and there has to be a better way. It’s the story of Joy Mangano’s life – literally. She was just hanging out as a teenager living her life and dreaming up ideas and inventions she could create that would make life easier, better, and safer for everyone involved. To date, she’s the woman behind more than 71 patents (of the family variety) and 126 patent publications. She’s an inventor, and she’s the brain behind so many things that people use every single day of their lives. So, who is she? She’s bright, and she has ideas.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO