[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 2 finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks, "First First Contact."]. The Season 2 finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks packed quite an emotional punch, as the U.S.S. Cerritos's crew's happy celebration took a tragic turn when Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) was arrested by Starfleet for unthinkable crimes. And how's it all going to work out? All we know for sure is that the answer is coming in Season 3, thanks to the bold "To Be Continued..." card at the end of the episode (even using the classic Next Generation font).

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO