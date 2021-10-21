Orange is the New Noir

The best way to spread Halloween cheer is by screaming loud for all to hear! Dunkin'-lovers will have no problem with that because the new lineup of seasonal goodies is here, and it's delicious enough to make anyone with a sweet tooth (or fang) shriek in delight. The newest crafted concoction for Halloween is a spellbinding Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, and it has all the best flavors of the season. Creamy, chocolaty, and crafted to perfection, this Halloween-themed drink has enough espresso to keep you up for every Halloween festivity. As for the treats, the infamous Spider Donut is back, and it's sweeter than ever. Imagine: a frosted doughnut with orange icing that's topped with a glazed chocolate Munchkin doughnut hole, complete with a chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and orange drizzles for the eyes. Yum.

