How to get started with Home Automation…

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 Ways A Smart Home Can Improve Your Life. Life has become easier as a result of smart technological developments. Suddenly, you can use voice commands or smartphone applications to turn off lights, lock doors, and more. Smart home technologies, according to the US Department of Energy, also help to the...

The Gadgeteer

The Flic Twist home automation gadget has been revealed

NEWS – Five years ago I reviewed the Flic wireless smart buttons. These small buttons allowed for all kinds of interesting home automation funnery (I just made up that word – you’re welcome). I used one of mine to record the time I stopped eating at night so that I could figure out how long to fast the next morning. Yes, I’m one of those people. I also used buttons to turn off smart lights and other tasks. Being able to just press a button instead of talking to Alexa or bringing up an app on my phone was easier and faster. Today Flic is back with an announcement about their latest product. It’s the Flic Twist and it’s bigger (literally) and better than ever. The new Flic Twist button not only can be pressed but it can be rotated as well. It has a dial on the outside. Imagine the types of automation that can be done with this new gadget. Dimming lights, lowering the volume on smart speakers, turning down the temperature on your thermostat, etc. There’s a ring of LEDs around the button that provides a visual indicator as you rotate the dial. There’s no info on pricing yet, but you can visit the Flic website for more info.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

SONOFF NSPanel home automation smart switch

The SONOFF NSPanel smart wall switch has been created to provide easy access to a wide variety of home automation systems enabling integration with your home smart lighting, central heating as well as offering voice control and more. Seamlessly control your home appliances through the HMI panel, smartphone application dual-channel switch and using your voice. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $54 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates).
ELECTRONICS
cisco.com

How Test Automation Accelerates Continuous Delivery of Applications

With today’s pressure on enterprises to digitally transform, continuously delivering quality software has never been more critical. Internal and external digital products, which are built by millions of lines of code, are vital for success. Underpinning this success are enterprise applications capable of stitching core operations together so innovation can thrive.
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

How to get started with GitHub Desktop for a seamless Git workflow

If you need to work with GitHub, but don't have time to get up to speed with the git command line, Jack Wallen believes the GitHub Desktop app is the perfect tool for the job. Git is hands down, the most widely-used version control system on the planet. With Git, you can contribute to and collaborate on projects of any type and size. But if you're new to the world of Git, you might find using the command line a bit inefficient. You might have come from a very GUI-centric platform, where everything was point-and-click. Or you simply don't have time to learn the ins and outs of the Git command line tools.
SOFTWARE
#Home Automation#Smart Lighting#Smart Home Devices#Smart Products
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Looking for a Career in Sourcing and Procurement? Here’s How to Get Started

Supply chain professionals have gone from working behind-the-scenes to being in one of the most talked about industries of 2021. With limited labor, increasing disruption and surging production and shipping costs causing shortages around the globe, exploring a career in sourcing and procurement has taken on new meaning as the field becomes more critical and complex than ever before.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
information-age.com

Retraining in IT: how to get a start as a cloud developer

Meryem Fourdaous and Olga Lugai, cloud system developers at Cloudreach, spoke to Information Age about the key skills needed to succeed in their field. As the UK begins to return to a form of normality, it welcomes a job market that’s in a state of flux, as many workers have had time to reconsider their careers paths, a trend that is being branded ‘the great resignation’. Because of this, the market presents a great opportunity for tech companies to capitalise and open their doors to new talent.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
artvoice.com

Mobile Automation testing – Where to start it?

Testing on a mobile device is more difficult than testing on a computer. While the latter is concerned with various browsers and versions, mobile testing is concerned with Android and iOS versions as well as mobile screen resolutions. QA engineers must deal with custom UIs in addition to stock Android. Most device manufacturers layer them on top of stock Android to provide additional functionality and a more distinctive look. And hence testing that manually becomes a mundane task. You’ve come to the correct place if you’re ready to make the switch from manual to mobile automation testing. Let’s learn:
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Automated At-Home Mushroom Chambers

The Mella is an automated mushroom chamber that uses smart technology to grow fungi. The home appliance allows users to grow and harvest their own mushrooms. FirstBuild is the brainpower behind the innovative kitchen appliance. The company is backed by GE appliances to deliver a mushroom fruiting device successfully. Mella...
ELECTRONICS
CIO

How Automation Helps to Solve the Data-Management Challenge

Distill both business and IT down to their cores and you end up with a common foundation: data. Arguably, the entire digital transformation trend is fundamentally involved with capturing, securing, analyzing, reporting, visualizing, and distributing both structured and unstructured data to the people and applications needing it. Organizations are exploiting...
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

Best smart home devices: What you need to bring smarts to your home

The home is getting a whole lot smarter. Gone are the days when you had to “get up” and walk over to a “light switch” to turn on the lights. These days, with the right gear, you can simply use your voice or your phone to control your lights, and all kinds of other smart home devices. But it can be hard to find the best smart home devices, given how many products there are out there. There are a number of things to consider before you buy a smart home product. For starters, you’ll want to make sure that whatever...
ELECTRONICS
hackernoon.com

Why Data Science Competitions are Important & How to Get Started

A data science competition is a series of data science challenges to solve complex business problems and share top solutions to the organizations that own the data. Participating in competitions has been one of the best approaches to help beginners in data science get more experience and finally apply for job opportunities. Kaggle, Zindi Africa and Data Hack by Analytics Vidhya are the most popular data science competitions platforms around the world. There are more than 20 competitions platforms that offer different types of competitions you can participate in.
COMPUTERS
FingerLakes1.com

Thinking of home automations? Facts about linear actuators you may not know

Actuators have been widely applied for diverse home automation tasks and it is not for nothing. You have a choice to purchase a robot, but is it a good decision? A common actuator can do the same motion itself letting you save your money. Trying to turn home into a modernized and sophisticated automated machinery with all contemporary smart products and best solutions, we should be ready to free up enough money for this project. But there is an alternative in the format of the DIY option.
ELECTRONICS
TechRepublic

How to get started with the Windows Subsystem for Android in Windows 11

Microsoft delivers the initial version of one of its key Windows 11 features. We take a first look at the WSA. When Microsoft unveiled Windows 11, it promised a new set of tools developed in conjunction with Intel and Amazon that would allow Android applications to run on Windows devices. The Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) would use the same virtualization technologies as Windows' Linux tooling, allowing Android apps to run on the Windows desktop, while translating ARM binaries to x86 and x64 where necessary. Apps would load from the Amazon Appstore via links to Windows' own Microsoft Store.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Deci gets $21M funding to help automate deep learning model development

Deci.AI Ltd. is getting a $21 million cash infusion via an early-stage round of funding aimed at furthering its mission of helping companies build, optimize and deploy artificial intelligence-powered applications. Today’s Series A round was led by Insight Partners and saw the participation of existing investors Square Peg, Emerge and...
ECONOMY
Android Headlines

How To Get Material You Icons On Your Android 12 Home Screen

With Android 12, Google decided to revamp the design of Android a bit. And introduced the next evolution of Material Design. That is called Material You. Essentially, with Material You, once you change up your wallpaper, your whole phone changes. That is because Material You will pull accent colors from your wallpaper to use in the icons, quick settings toggles, and even within apps that support it.
CELL PHONES
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Best Buy has some incredible Black Friday laptop deals today — From $99

The Best Buy Black Friday deals have started early this year and that means some fantastic deals on laptops and Chromebooks that you’ll find hard to resist right now. With so many great Black Friday deals out there, we’ve picked out some of the highlights from the sale, ensuring there’s something here for every budget and need. If the laptop for you isn’t here, we also have plenty of other great Black Friday laptop deals for you to check out. Read on while we guide you through them all.
ELECTRONICS

