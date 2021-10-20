CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverchair’s Daniel Johns May Never Perform Live Again

By Music News
940wfaw.com
 6 days ago

In a new interview with The Project‘s Carrie Bickmore, Silverchair‘s Daniel Johns revealed that he may never perform live again. Silverchair went on an indefinite hiatus in 2011. Johns opened up about previously saying that he would never reunite with the band “for a million bucks or if...

940wfaw.com

Comments / 0

940wfaw.com

Billie Eilish Releases Exclusive Performance Of ‘Lost Cause’

Billie Eilish has released an exclusive performance of her song “Lost Cause.”. She worked closely with Vevo to create the imaging she wanted for the clip. It starts with a dramatic scene of Eilish standing on a balcony of a large ballroom. Shot on 35 millimeter film, the idea was to blend elegance with retro.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Lars Ulrich Says The Stage Is The Safest Place In The Face Of Covid

Although it was Lars Ulrich that was interviewing Miley Cyrus for Interview magazine, the Metallica drummer still had plenty to say about the state of both the touring industry and his band. Ulrich spoke candidly about what a post-covid road trek looks like, “Obviously, it’s a whole new world out there. We’ve been talking with our team about covid protocols, and it seems like the safest, most peaceful place you could be these days is onstage. The phone doesn’t ring, nobody can bother you. You’re alone up there. . . You leave all the horse*** behind when you walk out on that stage. It’s the greatest feeling.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
940wfaw.com

Producer Claims The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Was ‘Too Ambitious’

One of the main selling points to the new “super deluxe” edition of the Beatles' Let It Be box set, is the album's original, unreleased version produced by engineer Glyn Johns. Johns, who's renowned for his work with the Rolling Stones, the Who, Led Zeppelin, and Eric Clapton, created —...
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Flashback: John Lennon Ends Retirement And Releases ‘(Just Like) Starting Over’

It was 41 years ago Saturday (October 23rd, 1980) that John Lennon's “comeback” single “(Just Like) Starting Over” was released, breaking Lennon's then-five year hiatus from recording. Lennon had devoted himself to becoming a self-proclaimed “house husband” following the birth of his and Yoko Ono's son Sean in 1975. “(Just Like) Starting Over” was a teaser for the forthcoming joint album between him and Yoko called Double Fantasy, which was released on November 17th. It was the last song completed for the album, using portions of Lennon's unfinished songs “My Life” and “The Worst Is Over.”
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Chris Martin Performed "2 Become 1" With Mel C, and It's the Duet We Never Knew We Needed

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Mel C did a surprise performance of the Spice Girls' hit "2 Become 1" on Saturday night, and it's the collab we didn't know we needed! During Audacy's annual We Can Survive benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl, Martin teased the crowd that the night would be "extra special" and that "one of [Coldplay's] dreams is to be able to play a song with a Spice Girl," according to Billboard. After asking the crowd to put that wish out into the universe, the frontman singer announced, "Please welcome from England and Great Britain and the Spice Girls Melanie Chisholm, aka Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, aka a total legend."
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Quick Takes: ABBA, Queen, Rod Stewart, The Band, Jay Black

ABBA just released the lyric video for their new single, “Just A Notion.” The track, which will be released on Voyager — the band's first studio set in four decades, coming on November 5th. “Just A Notion” is a revamped take on the previously bootlegged track, which was originally recorded in September 1978 during the sessions for 1979's Voulez-Vous. Although there have been new instruments added to the track, the vocals date from the original sessions.
MUSIC
