ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Recommendation Machine: ‘The Envoys’ Puts a Fresh Spin on an Already Great ‘Evil’ Formula

By Steve Greene
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DDVK_0cYfLfbI00

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch . Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium.

As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll use words like cornucopia or plethora or deluge or glut. Bottom line: There are plenty of options for things to queue up next. So, while we’ll try to provide as many of those as we can from streaming’s heavy hitters like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max, there will also be plenty of chances to highlight the best shows on lesser-known services —  hidden gems to try out during one of those free trials you haven’t used up yet. International shows, docuseries, some projects that, at first glance, might not even seem like TV: They’re all up for grabs.

In every installment, we’ll not only make a case for the show itself, but pick out some particular elements that make the whole thing worth a try. And for those who may have already taken the plunge on that day’s pick, we’ll also try to throw in some next-step ideas for something similar. Along the way, we may even toss in some suggestions for an album or a book or a movie. There’s no telling what the Recommendation Machine might manage to turn out next!

All past Recommendation Machine installments will be carefully housed here , for your bookmark and perusal needs. For now, here’s our choice for today’s show that’s very much worth your TV-watching energy :

“The Envoys”

Where to Watch ‘The Envoys’ : Paramount+

The short black-on-white credits sequence, the collars, the fact that they’re probably next to each other on plenty of subscribers’ Paramount+ homepages: There are plenty of surface-level parallels between “The Envoys” and fellow Catholicism-centered thriller “Evil.” (Additional thoughts on the latter here and here .) Aside from the obvious, though, the new eight-episode drama from Mexico (originally released last year under the title “Los Enviados”) also takes what could be an obvious skeptic/believer story and gives it room to breathe.

Maybe the most notable change in “The Envoys” is making its two leads a pair of priests, sent at the behest of the Vatican to investigate some strange recoveries in the small Mexican town of San Acacio. Originally on an assignment to determine if these two individuals’ surviving a severe brush with death rise to the level of a Church-sanctioned miracle, Fathers Pedro (Luis Gerardo Méndez) and Simon (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) discover a wider web of odd and sinister circumstances.

Often, these two-hander looks into the paranormal break down on lines between science and faith. One of the first ways that “The Envoys” flips those expectations is by positioning Pedro, a priest with medical training, as the more traditionally pious of the pair. His overall methods skew closer to official Church teachings and his conception of what makes a proper investigator is more rules-based and rigid.

By contrast, Simon is the more rebellious of the two. With a background rooted more in law, he’s the one usually in search of a loophole. He’s aggressive, another foil to Pedro’s gentler, more observant instincts. Simon’s ethically flexible approach to getting answers is just enough to make Pedro skeptical, but their arguments about the proper way to be guided by faith are tame enough to end up at “agree to disagree.”

It’s one particular late-night heart-to-heart between the two in the show’s first episode that drives home that divide, doing so in a way that gives “The Envoys” a proper foundation when things start veering far away from Pedro and Simon’s expectations. Even when they enlist the help of local doctor Adriana (Irene Azuela), this is still largely a two-man crew doing what they can to prove the existence of a benevolent God (whether to themselves or those above them in the Church hierarchy). Given the various entrenched forces putting up roadblocks in their path, ones in the immediate area of San Acacio and others closer to where their original assignment came from, it’s a mystery that requires them to do a lot of soul-searching in addition to looking for answers.

“The Envoys” comes from director and series creator Juan José Campanella, who has put together a prolific international TV career, both before and after the success of “The Secret in Their Eyes.” While the show doesn’t take quite the same procedural tack as “Evil” — instead following the San Acacio saga over these eight episodes — the patience that comes with the added runtime lets “The Envoys” paint on a bigger canvas. There’s more room to mess with what sometimes gets close to self-seriousness. The longer the season runs, the more the show embraces its horror DNA, along with some of the surreal streaks that line up so well with stories that draw on complicated relationships with organized religion. There’s a blend of an appreciation for the specifics of Pedro and Simon’s chosen paths with an acknowledgment that they each have room in their conceptions of faith to joke about celibacy and the seven deadly sins.

So “The Envoys” lands on the same fertile ground as not just “Evil,” but “Midnight Mass” and “Hellbound” and any other recent show that wrangles with what it means to be a true believer. Is the better spiritual ally someone who belongs to the same congregation or someone who conceives of good and evil in the same way, only under different names? The turns in “The Envoys” are less based on misdirection than following the particular logic and expectations of someone who sees the world through a specific prism. Even with two men with the same job and the same task, that viewpoint on the world isn’t so easy to pin down.

True to form for a show about vocational horror, “The Envoys” reaches a point where Pedro and Simon can’t pull themselves away from the unraveling saga they’ve stumbled into. Campanella and the series’ writing team set up a classic example of men of faith having to put their beliefs in practice. Pedro and Simon don’t just gather evidence for a report, and the occasional decision to split them up rather than have them be a continuous pair works wonders. Toward the midpoint of the season, Pedro asks of Simon, “But we have God, don’t we?” “The Envoys” knows better than to answer that question directly and instead watch its twin title characters come to their own conclusions.

Missed any other outputs from Recommendation Machine? You can read every past version here .

Comments / 1

Related
IndieWire

Kanye West Never Signed a Release, but Netflix Didn’t Care: Inside the Gold Rush for Archival Docs

The first big event movie of 2022 doesn’t feature any superheroes, though Kanye West might disagree. “Jeen-yuhs,” the sprawling three-part documentary chronicling 20 years of the rapper’s life, provides a remarkable window into his early hustle and determination as well as his hubris and mental health issues. Co-director Clarence “Coodie” Simmons, who first interviewed West in 1998, has built an astonishing portrait of his talent in motion and the fragility inherent to his mystique. The most extraordinary thing about “Jeen-yuhs” is that it’s allowed to exist in the first place. West’s creativity may only be matched by his control over his...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Murderville’ Trailer: Celebrities Join Will Arnett in Netflix Improv Murder Mystery Series

Sure, Sharon Stone starred as a murderer in “Basic Instinct” — but does that mean she can spot one in real life? Welcome to “Murderville,” the town that has a different murder — and a different celebrity detective — every day. Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) runs the Homicide Division, but each guest star is left to catch up on the case without a clue… or a script. The six-episode meta-comedy lands on Netflix February 3. A spoof on classic procedural dramas à la “Law & Order” (for which we already know Arnett has memorized the theme song), “Murderville” has a...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Continues Home Domination, ‘Aladdin’ Star Shines at Netflix

With competition this weekend ranging from likely high-end NFL playoff viewing to just over four million tickets sold in theaters, the status quo mostly continued for VOD viewing. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) leads again on all charts, with its bounty (after carrier charges, 80 percent return to the studio) adding to the domestic $128 million box office. The film was #3 in theaters this weekend, dropping only 28 percent. At Netflix, the breakout original “The Royal Treatment” hit #1 its first day Friday and has maintained it since. It costars Mena Massoud in his first significant role since he played Aladdin in...
NFL
IndieWire

‘The Woman in the House…’ Review: Kristen Bell’s Woman-in-Peril Spoof Lacks Inspiration

One only has to hear the word salad that is Netflix’s new series, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” to understand what it’s poking fun at: movies and books focused on wine moms/alcoholic women (the line is so blurry in this genre) who stumble onto a mystery, aren’t believed, and must become their own citizen detective. The Lifetime television network is synonymous with these types of stories. And it is the television channel for women that feels like the predominant inspiration for this Kristen Bell-starring series. Bell plays Anna Whitaker, a woman who’s...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#Paramount
IndieWire

Sundance Indie Episodic Program Looks to the Past to Escape a Grim Present

Sundance has long been a place for people who are searching. They could be looking for a first shot or a last chance, a new home or a lost love — and offscreen, their creators tend to be in search of something, too, be it a breakthrough into the biz or a boost to their artistic credibility. What a character wants is a great place to start for any movie, but the Sundance Film Festival — held way out in Utah, requiring a scenic trip for almost every badgeholder — tends to embrace subjects who can’t answer that question. They...
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Netflix Puts Up THE MITCHELLS VS THE MACHINES Artbook Online Free

Netflix has decided to put up the artbook for The Mitchells vs The Machines online for free. You can check out the whole thing here. It’s really fun to browse through and see the transformations each character went through, not to mention the insights from designers and makers of this truly phenomenal film.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Painting with John’ Trailer: Season 2 Promises to Show the ‘Bad Stuff’ in John Lurie’s Paradise

“Welcome to ‘Painting with John’ Season Two, the show where I do not teach you how to paint,” John Lurie deadpans in the trailer for his hit HBO series, returning February 18. Watch the full trailer for Season 2, exclusive to IndieWire, below. Lurie — who writes, directs, and stars in “Painting with John” from somewhere in the Caribbean — may seem to be joking, but the multi-hyphenate talent is being serious. Dead serious. “When season one of the show came out, I got so many people saying, ‘Oh you live in paradise. You’re so lucky.’ And I’m thinking, ‘It is paradise,'”...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Squid Game,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ and Superheroes Score with Guilds

Between award nominations from the Art Directors Guild (ADG) and the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) on Monday and from the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) and Cinema Audio Society (CAS) on Tuesday, this week has already released a glut of TV awards information and very little time to process it all. That said, there are few trends obvious enough to discuss with only a cursory glance at the assembled nominations honoring some of the finest TV from 2021. Now, let’s dispense with the pleasantries and get down to the business of big winners. Winner: Superheroes and Wars in Stars Taking in the...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

‘Beforeigners’ Season 2 Pushes Time-Travel Premise to Even Wilder Limits

At the end of its first season, “Beforeigners” had a choice to make: treat the time-traveling premise of the show as a single massive difference between the world of the show and ours or use the possibility of hopping centuries as a starting point to go even bigger. Heavily inferring that the one of the series’ main characters once went backwards a millennium or so as a child was the first big sign that the HBO Max series was always going to go with the second option for Season 2. From the outset of the series, “Beforeigners” proved it was willing...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Fire of Love’ Is Sundance’s First Big Sale, but It’s No Record-Breaker. That’s Good News for Theatrical Distributors

The last three installments of the Sundance Film Festival have set new expectations with record-breaking deals for the hottest films. But three days into this year’s festival, there are signs that the streaming-fueled frenzy may be cooling, giving specialty distributors a chance to once again reign supreme on their home turf. Of course, the streaming economy is what allowed National Geographic Documentary Films to announce the festival’s first major deal Sunday with its acquisition of “Fire of Love.” The first undisputed standout of Sundance so far, Sara Dosa’s doc wowed critics and buyers with its blend of spectacular footage shot by...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘BLKNWS’ Imagined a Cable News Network with a Black Perspective — It’ll Now Be an A24 Movie

Many filmmakers have tried their hand at fine arts (and vice versa), but it’s rare to see an art exhibition adapted into a feature film. But that could be changing soon, as A24 has announced that it is teaming up with filmmaker and multimedia artist Kahlil Joseph on a film adaptation of his acclaimed installation “BLKNWS.” Though Joseph has received critical acclaim for his short films and art exhibitions, this will mark his feature directorial debut. “BLKNWS” was an immersive, fictional newscast that satirized America’s “news-creation industrial complex.” Through a combination of original content and aggregated news footage, it imagined what...
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Episode 2 Recap: “Let the Great World Spin”

Season four episode two of Netflix’s Ozark opens with Ruth (Julia Garner) at a secondhand store. She spots a weird goat cookie jar that she purchases and brings home to store Ben’s ashes in. Marty (Jason Bateman) shows up at agent Maya Miller’s (Jessica Frances Dukes) apartment unannounced....
TV SERIES
IndieWire

France Revises Theatrical Window Rules, Giving Netflix Earlier Access to Films

As streaming continues to assert its dominance over the way movies are consumed, negotiations over theatrical windows and Streaming Video On Demand release dates continue to be one of the film industry’s thorniest topics. While day-and-date releases of new movies have become increasingly common in America, European rules are generally much stricter. But it appears that could be changing too, per a new agreement reached by powerful players in the French entertainment industry and signed by French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot. Previously, French films could not be released on SVOD until 36 months after their theatrical release. But Netflix was able to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Sundance 2022 Deals: ‘Am I OK?,’ ‘Free Chol Soo Lee,’ Are the Latest Festival Acquisitions — Complete List

Below is a constantly updated list and tally of acquisitions, beginning with the most recent deals. Acquisitions during Sundance and immediately before the festival: 17 Earlier acquisitions: 16 Title: “Am I OK?” Section: Premieres Buyer: Warner Bros. and HBO Max The directorial debut of married creatives Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne stars Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno as Lucy and Jane, two best friends who must navigate major changes in their lives when Jane agrees to move away for a job and Lucy confesses her deepest secret: that she loves women and has for a long time. The film is set to premiere on HBO Max at...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘Baahubali’ Prequel Series Being ‘Reevaluated’

The much anticipated “Baahubali: Before The Beginning,” the two-season Netflix prequel to India’s “Baahubali” blockbuster films, is now being “reevaluated” Variety understands. The series was announced with much fanfare in 2018 with the film’s producer Arka Mediaworks producing for Netflix. Deva Katta (“Prasthanam”) and Praveen Sattaru (“Guntur Talkies”) were due to direct. Based on the bestselling “Baahubali” franchise novel “The Rise of Sivagami” by Anand Neelakantan, the series was to follow the journey of Queen Sivagami from a rebellious girl to a wise queen. A season, costing an estimated $20 million, was directed by Katta using sets in Hyderabad. And later began post-production. However,...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Michel Franco Welcomes the Backlash to Controversial Films Like ‘New Order’ and ‘Sundown’

Michel Franco’s “New Order” went off like a bomb at the Venice Film Festival in the summer of 2020. This dystopian social-uprising thriller that erupts with almost Hieronymus Boschian levels of chaos pits the lower Mexican class against the super One Percent as the under-served and under-represented begin picking off the wealthy. And it all unfolds in explicitly violent, free-for-all fashion from the Mexican director of films like sibling incest drama “Daniel and Ana,” bullying nightmare “After Lucia,” and the end-of-life caregiver drama “Chronic,” starring Tim Roth. But the chances of “New Order” getting a wide release quickly sank when backlash...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Nightmare Alley’ Goes Wide in Black-and-White After Box-Office Disappointment

As Searchlight buyers find Sundance films for Disney streamer Hulu, Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” will expand to about 1,100 screens this weekend — with 900 of them showing the film in black-and-white. This version saw strong reactions in multiple showings in Los Angeles and New York, but the color film proved to be a box-office disappointment with $9.7 million in after five weeks in theaters. The black-and-white screenings included sold-out shows with appearances by del Toro and lead Bradley Cooper. Word of this alternative version was first revealed when the director spoke to IndieWire’s Eric Kohn last month as part of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Sundance Grand Jury Prize Winner Nikyatu Jusu on ‘Nanny’ Win and ‘The Appetite for Non-White Male Points of View in Horror’

Nikyatu Jusu was just happy to have a movie at Sundance. Now, she’s its biggest winner: “Nanny,” Jusu’s first feature, won the Grand Jury Prize at the virtual 2022 edition and instantly brought a spotlight to the director’s singular vision. She is only the second Black woman director to win the prize, and the first horror director to do so. The outcome automatically makes her a talent to watch, and she has a lot to say about it. Jusu has been traveling festivals with short films for almost 15 years, teaching film at George Mason University, and trying to get a...
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Netflix Horror Series Has a 100% Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Fresh off the success of Squid Game last year, Netflix is continuing to double down on Korean original programming for its global audience. The latest release from South Korea that has premiered on the streaming service is the horror series All of Us Are Dead. The zombie series is already making waves on the platform as it's the #3 TV series on Netflix in the United States, and according to Flix Patrol is the #1 series in the world. To take it up another notch, the show has achieved a rare feat and has a perfect, 100% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Fight Club’ Author Finds ‘Irony’ in China’s Censored Ending, ‘Almost Exactly’ Like Book

We may not be our jobs, but novelist Chuck Palahniuk still finds hilarity in his work. The “Fight Club” author weighed in on the Chinese government censoring the ending of David Fincher’s 1999 film adaptation. Instead of the original ending showing Narrator (Edward Norton) blowing up a city skyline, the online release in China cut the explosion and added a caption to assure viewers that the Narrator a.k.a. the real Tyler Durden was apprehended by authorities. “Through the clue provided by Tyler, the police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding,” the title card...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy