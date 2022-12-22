Everything to Know About 'That '90s Show'

Find out which 'That '70s Show' castmembers are returning, plus find out the release date, watch the trailer and more.

More than 20 years after That '70s Show first premiered, a spinoff titled That '90s Show is in on the way at Netflix with original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner once again at the helm.

The news comes after That '70s Show fans were distraught when episodes of the original sitcom were taken off Netflix's service in September 2020. According to Deadline , the streamer has been "particularly keen" on the idea of a "new incarnation" of the eight-season hit "because of the big viewership That ’70s Show drew on the platform."

It seems that in the follow-up to That '70s Show, Eric, Kelso, Jackie, Hyde, Donna and Fez won't be doing the same old thing they did last week (give or take a handful of years). Instead, the upcoming series will jump two decades into the future to the '90s, and while times have changed, as That '90s Show 's logline notes, "Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes."

Before you "say good day!," here is everything we know so far about the That '70s Show spinoff, That '90s Show.

How to watch That ‘90s Show ?

When That '90s Show arrives, it will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Related: That '70s Show : Then and Now

What is the release date for That ‘90s Show ?

That '90s Show will drop its first season on Netflix on Jan. 19, 2023.

How many episodes will be in Season 1 of That ‘90s Show ?

Fans can look forward to 10 episodes of That '90s Show when it arrives on Netflix .

Will any That ‘70s Show stars return for That ‘90s Show ?

Original stars are returning to Wisconsin for the spinoff! Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will be reprising their roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman, respectively. The duo, who played Eric Forman's parents in That '70s Show , will be That '90s Show series regulars, as well as co-executive producers.

When news of the spinoff was first reported, Smith took to his Instagram to celebrate, joking, "Who says I can't keep a secret?" alongside a winking emoji . That '70s Show co-star Wilmer Valderrama enthusiastically commented on the post, "Yes yes yes!!!!!"

Besides Valderrama, who memorably played exchange student Fez, Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti) and Danny Masterson (Hyde) were among the stars of the original program—and in April 2022, Netflix announced that several members of the "legacy cast," including Grace, Kunis, Kutcher, Prepon and Valderrama, will make special guest appearances on That ‘90s Show . Masterson was not mentioned in the announcement. The actor was fired from Netflix's The Ranch in 2017 amid multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Related: Mila Kunis' Net Worth Revealed

Who is in the That ‘90s Show cast?

That '90s Show cast has a lot of returning favorites from That '70s Show , including:

Topher Grace as Eric Forman

Topher Grace and Laura Prepon as Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti in "That '90s Show" Netflix

Topher Grace and Laura Prepon return as beloved couple Eric and Donna, now living in Chicago. Their daughter Leia is giving them some issues, and they have her staying with Eric's parents for the summer.

Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti

Laura Prepon is back to her iconic red hair as Donna, now married to Eric and living in Chicago with their daughter Leia.

Related: Laura Prepon Gets Real About How Not to Lose Yourself as a Mother'

Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart

Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso and Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart in "That '90s Show." Kelso and Jackie were a couple in the original "That '70s Show." Netflix

Mila Kunis lied about her age to get cast as Jackie in That '70s Show and is back to reprise the role. She was nervous to film with Kutcher when she was growing up, but is perfectly comfortable kissing him now!

Related: Mila Kunis on Returning to Her That '70s Show Roots

Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso

Ashton Kutcher returns as the hunky, dimwitted Michael Kelso, now a dad to Jay Kelso, who is very much his father's son.

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman

Debra Jo Rupp of "That '70s Show" reprises her role as Kitty Foreman in "That '90s Show" on Netflix. Netflix

Kitty Forman is excited to have her granddaughter over for the summer and opens her house and basement to Leia's friends, much to Red's chagrin.

Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman

Kurtwood Smith of "That '70s Show" reprises his role as Red Foreman in "That '90s Show" on Netflix. Netflix

Red Forman is back with more quips about putting feet in asses. Never change!

Wilmer Valderrama as Fez

Wilmer Valderrama is back as Fez. In the trailer, we see that he now owns a salon called Chez Fez and styles Kitty's hair.

Related: Wilmer Valderrama Teases That '90s Show With Behind-the-Scenes Snapshot

Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti

Don Stark of "That '70s Show" reprises his role as Donna's father Bob Pinciotti in "That '90s Show" on Netflix. Netflix

Don Stark is back as the Formans' neighbor and Donna's dad, Bob Pinciotti.

Tommy Chong as Leo

Tommy Chong of "That '70s Show" reprises his role as Leo in "That '90s Show" on Netflix. Netflix

Tommy Chong is back as the smoke-fueled Leo.

New castmembers include:

Callie Haverda as Leia Forman

Callie Haverda as Leia Forman in "That '90s Show" on Netflix Netflix

Leia Forman is in the debate club and considers herself an unpopular nerd at home in Chicago. She bonds with a group of teens in her grandparents ' Wisconsin town.

Ashley Aufdereide as Gwen Runck

Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck in "That '90s Show" on Netflix Netflix

Ashley Aufderheide plays Gwen Runck, a rebellious teen who befriends Leia.

Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman and Reyn Doi as Ozzie in "That '90s Show" on Netflix Netflix

Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso

Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso in "That '90s Show" on Netflix Netflix

Mace Coronel is Jay Kelso, Jackie and Kelso's son.

Sam Morelos as Nikki

Sam Morelos as Nikki and Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate in "That '90s Show" on Netflix Netflix

Sam Morelos is the whip-smart Nikki.

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate

Maxwell Acee Donovan is Nate, Nikki's boyfriend.

Gabby Sanalitro as Mama

Olivia Sanabia as Serena

Olivia Sanabia as Serena and Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso in "That '90s Show" on Netflix Netflix

How many episodes of That '90s Show are there?

Season 1 of That '90s Show will have 10 episodes.

How many seasons of That '90s Show are there?

Right now, That '90s Show has one season. It remains to be seen if it will be renewed for a second.

How can I watch That '90s Show ?

That '90s Show exclusively streams on Netflix.

Related: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Relationship From That '70s Show to Today

Is there a That '90s Show trailer?

A trailer for That '90s Show dropped on Dec. 22, 2022. In it, we see that Leia is Donna and Eric's daughter and is staying with grandparents Kitty and Red for the summer in Wisconsin from her home in Chicago. She meets the rest of the neighborhood kids and, like their predecessors, they get high in the Formans' basement.

Why is the spinoff called That ‘90s Show ?

The original series was set in the '70s, but the new spinoff will take place in the '90s, specifically 1995.

Related: Does Ashton Kutcher Want to Act in More Comedies or Dramas?

What is That '90s Show about?

The official synopsis of That '90s Show essentially explains that it's a lot like That '70s Show, but with fewer bellbottoms and more flannel:

It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate; his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki; the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well ... Red.

Was there a spinoff of That '70s Show already?

Although That '90s Show is the "official" spinoff series of That ‘70s Show , there was a That '80s Show , which, as Deadline notes was "not a direct spinoff." Rather than Wisconsin, the show, starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia 's Glenn Howerton , plus Tinsley Grimes , Chyler Leigh , Eddie Shin and Brittany Daniel , was set in San Diego, California.

Daniel actually appeared in That '70s Show as Eric Forman's cousin Penny, but portrayed Sophia in That '80s Show , while Howerton took on the role of Eric’s cousin Corey Howard in the show. The short-lived FOX series premiered in 2002 and was canceled after 13 episodes.

Next, find out Ashton Kutcher's net worth, including how much he made from That '70s Show .