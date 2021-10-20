Argyle church planning to feed record number just before Thanksgiving

Buy Now The Argyle United Methodist Church sits is located on Fort Worth Drive in Argyle, Texas. Maria Crane/For the DRC

Argyle United Methodist Church is aiming to feed as many as 500 people next month at its annual Community Table event, which will see dozens of volunteers cook up and pass out Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

Community Table has been held for nearly 20 years, church spokesperson Alice Nalepka said. Prior to 2020’s COVID-19 disruptions, the event was held fully in person and served up to 200 people. Due to the pandemic, however, it went drive-thru — and served more families as a result.

“When we had to go to the drive-thru, we found we were able to serve more people,” Nalepka said. “Instead of a sit-down meal, they were able to take it home with them. We actually decided to keep the model, because we are able to serve more families that way.”

As a result, the church is expecting to feed as many as 500 people — a new record — when it holds this year’s event on Nov. 18, exactly a week before Thanksgiving. A total of 176 sides, 60 pies and 40 event volunteers are needed for the effort. The day-of volunteer work includes food serving, food packing and other event help.

Health Services of North Texas is coordinating the event’s registration, which hasn’t yet begun. While there are no firm eligibility requirements, Nalepka said approximately 80% of the available meals will be allocated to HSNT users, who will get priority when registration does open.

“As far as how they collect those people, that’s always gone through our partners, not necessarily directly through the church,” Nalepka said. “We usually get the final list about a week out.”

The registration will be open to all residents after that point, though Nalepka stressed that resources are limited. More information can be found at https://www.argyleumc.org/calendar/2020/11/19/community-table-cg8lc.