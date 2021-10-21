CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil dives, forecast of mild U.S. winter spurs retreat from multi-year highs

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil tumbled on Thursday as a forecast for a warm U.S. winter put the brakes on a rally that drove prices to a three-year high above $86 a barrel early in the session on tight supply and a global energy crunch. Winter weather in much...

ca.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

GasBuddy: Prices at pump continue to rise, but relief could be in sight

(GasBuddy) The nation’s average gas price has increased 3.8 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.36 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 17.1 cents from a month ago and $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.58 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Exclusive-Gas crisis helps to land BP $500 million windfall

LONDON (Reuters) - BP (NYSE:BP)'s trading team made at least $500 million in the third quarter of 2021, two sources with knowledge of the company's trading results said, as the energy major benefitted from a gas crisis that has left consumers and industries smarting. Natural gas and power prices soared...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Oil edges up to new multi-year highs on short supply

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices edged up to fresh multi-year highs on Tuesday, supported by a global supply shortage and strong demand in the United States, the world's biggest consumer. Brent futures rose 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.41 a barrel by 12:14 p.m. EDT (1614 GMT), while U.S. West...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; Strong Probability of $100/Bbl

Investing.com -- Oil prices edged up Tuesday, near multi-year highs as the market’s outlook remains tight given increasing fuel demand, particularly in the U.S., and only gradual increases in supply. By 8:45 AM ET (1245 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 0.5% at $84.16 a barrel, while Brent futures were...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. natgas futures ease on rising output, mild weather forecasts

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Tuesday, as the market takes a break after soaring almost 12% in the prior session on rising output and forecasts for the weather to remain milder than normal through early November. Though the weather is expected to remain mild, prices declined as meteorologists forecast next week will be cooler and heating demand higher than previously expected and as a rise in global gas prices keeps demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong. Gas prices around the world were trading near record highs that were about six times higher than prices in the United States, as utilities in Europe and Asia scramble for all the fuel they can get to refill stockpiles ahead of the winter heating season and meet current energy shortfalls causing power blackouts in China. On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for November delivery fell 8 cents, or 1.4%, to $5.818 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:38 a.m. EDT (1138 GMT). On Monday, the contract soared 11.7% to its highest close since Oct. 5 when it settled at its highest since December 2008. Even though U.S. gas was trading near its highest in 12 years, U.S. prices have been held back from reaching the lofty levels seen in Europe and Asia. That's because the United States has more than enough gas in storage for the winter, ample production to meet domestic demand and U.S. LNG export plants were already operating near full capacity so no matter how high overseas prices rise, the United States could not produce more LNG for export. Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will reach 3.6 trillion cubic feet (tcf) by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the 3.7 tcf five-year average. U.S. stockpiles were currently about 4% below the five-year (2016-2020) average for this time of year. In Europe, analysts say stockpiles were about 15% below normal. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 92.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 89.2 bcfd this week to 92.4 bcfd next week as more homes and businesses turn on their heaters. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv projected on Monday. Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 10.4 bcfd so far in October, the same as in September, but was expected to rise in coming weeks as some liquefaction trains exit maintenance outages. With gas prices near $30 per mmBtu in Europe and $34 in Asia, versus around $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States has the capacity to turn only about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more, when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 22 Oct 15 Oct 22 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 22 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 79 92 32 62 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,540 3,461 3,951 3,674 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -3.6% -4.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.89 5.90 2.84 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 30.48 29.98 4.89 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 33.58 33.26 5.97 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 192 179 192 196 208 U.S. GFS CDDs 17 21 21 24 22 U.S. GFS TDDs 209 200 213 220 230 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.0 93.0 93.1 87.9 83.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.4 7.0 7.7 7.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 99.4 100.4 100.1 95.7 90.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 1.9 1.8 2.2 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.9 5.8 5.6 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 10.7 11.0 11.4 9.4 3.7 U.S. Commercial 6.4 7.4 8.7 9.9 6.8 U.S. Residential 7.2 9.2 11.6 13.6 7.2 U.S. Power Plant 26.4 25.5 24.1 29.1 27.7 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.7 22.3 23.9 21.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 2.0 1.9 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 67.8 70.4 73.4 83.1 69.6 Total U.S. Demand 86.4 89.2 92.4 100.3 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.72 5.10 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.23 4.46 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.39 6.78 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.22 4.40 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.64 4.97 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.69 4.58 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.52 5.69 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.43 4.75 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 65.75 53.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 50.75 56.24 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 53.21 92.06 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 58.25 51.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 53.75 43.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 53.75 42.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
TRAFFIC
Financial World

Oil rallies into fresh multi-year peak amid Goldman forecast on Brent $90 a barrel

On Monday, both US and UK crude oil futures’ prices had spiked to fresh multi-year highs with Brent zooming in its latest leg of blowout rally, as debarkations of a sharply deteriorating supply-crunch coupled with a solid fuel demand across major G20 economies, had buoyed up oil contracts’ prices, however, US crude ended the session lower after hitting an intra-session high of $85.40 a barrel, the strongest since October 1, 2014.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Crude Oil#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas#Reuters#Eia S#Rystad Energy#Oanda
investing.com

Oil Near Highs As Trade Awaits Weekly U.S. Inventory Snapshot

Investing.com - Crude prices were near multi-year highs on Tuesday as market participants awaited the release of a weekly snapshot on U.S. inventories that gives an insight into demand against a global choke down on supply by the biggest oil producing countries. U.S. crude’s West Texas Intermediate benchmark settled up...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Brent Oil Rises Above $85 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supply

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced above $85 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said that the OPEC+ alliance should maintain its cautious approach to managing global crude supplies given the threat to demand still posed by the pandemic. Global benchmark Brent added 0.3%, building on a run of seven consecutive weekly gains,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
WWL-AMFM

Business: Oil trades at $84 a barrel

The nation’s economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID and snarled supply chains. 66% of economists
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Oil prices extend gains to multi-year highs on tight supply

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended pre-weekend gains on Monday to hit multi-year highs, lifted by tight global supply and strengthening fuel demand in the United States and beyond as economies recover from pandemic-induced slumps. Brent crude futures rose by $1.10, or 1.3%, to $86.63 a barrel by 1406 GMT, the...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Crude Oil Climbs to Multi-Year Highs; Goldman Sees Over $90/Bbl

Investing.com -- Oil prices surged Friday, climbing to new multi-year highs with top producers only gradually increasing global supply despite fuel demand increasing as economies recover from pandemic-induced slowdowns. By 9:25 AM ET (1325 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 1.6% at $85.05 a barrel, climbing above $85 for the...
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold flirts with 1800

Oil prices rose on Friday as Jerome Powell signalled that supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation will be us for quite some time yet. Brent crude rose 1.10% to USD 85.70, and WTI leapt by 1.95% to USD 84.15 a barrel, taking out resistance at USD 84.00 a barrel. With the Saudi Arabia Energy Minister signalling over the weekend that OPEC+ will remain cautious on production increases, both Brent crude and WTI have tracked higher in Asia from the get-go. News that the US Democrats are close to a final spending package, along with sharp jumps in natural gas and coal this morning, are also boosting oil’s positive outlook. Brent crude has risen by 0.60% through resistance at USD 86.00 to USD 86.20 a barrel. WTI has risen by 0.50% to USD 84.55 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Holds Near 7-Year High on Surprise Drop in U.S. Stockpiles

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains near the highest level in seven years after a surprise decline in U.S. crude stockpiles. Futures in New York traded above $83 a barrel after climbing more than 1% on Wednesday. U.S. crude inventories fell by 431,000 barrels last week, according to government data, compared with a Bloomberg survey that had forecast a fourth weekly increase. Fuel inventories also slid more than expected.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy