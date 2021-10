UMW should hire more Black teaching faculty in general. But if the University does continue to utilize white professors to teach Black history and culture, these professors should go through proper training. No differently than using a student’s proper pronoun, a Professor should have the simplest ability to refer to a minority or group of people in an appropriate way. More reliable resources should be offered so students can express their concerns of racial insensitivity and biases they experience in class. This would be a plausible effort to positively change the culture of our university so that all students are not only comfortable in class but also on campus.

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO