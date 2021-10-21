CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newville, PA

New Battery-Powered Equipment in State Parks in Line With Wolf Administration Effort to Reduce Carbon Footprint, Save Money

By Aly Delp
explorejeffersonpa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWVILLE, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday joined state park and other DCNR officials in a visit to Colonel Denning State Park in Cumberland County for a demonstration of battery-powered tools. “We are replacing gasoline-powered with battery-powered tools to further...

www.explorejeffersonpa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Newville, PA
Cumberland County, PA
Government
City
Tuscarora, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Cumberland County, PA
NBC News

Moderna says its Covid vaccine has strong results in children ages 6 to 11

Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
KIDS
CNN

Biden's refusal of executive privilege claim ignites new firestorm with Trump

(CNN) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump are locked in an extraordinary and escalating clash that has profound political consequences now and into 2024. Biden took the showdown, which was triggered by the fallout over the US Capitol insurrection, up another notch on Monday by refusing to assert executive privilege over a second batch of documents that Trump wants to prevent the National Archives from turning over to the House select committing probing the January 6 attack. The development was first reported by CNN.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Energy#Energy Efficiency#Weather#Carbon Footprint#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Save Money#Dcnr#The Wolf Administration#Ev#Presque Isle
CNN

John Wayne Gacy victim identified through DNA from tooth

(CNN) — Francis Wayne Alexander's remains were found more than 40 years ago in the crawl space of infamous serial killer John Wayne Gacy's home. For decades their identity was a mystery, but through the work of a non-profit group called the DNA Doe Project (DDP) and police in the Chicago area, genetic genealogy helped solve the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy