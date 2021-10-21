State Police Calls: Drug Possession Arrest, Unemployment Scam Report

When Fairfield Police went to take a man into custody on an arrest warrant, they weren't expecting to find a bomb. Chief Thomas Gould says Sergeant Matthew Wilcox and Officer Dakota Wilhoite went to a Winter Street house in search of Derek Poirier on October 10th. The 40-year-old had a warrant out for his arrest and bail conditions that prohibited him from using drugs, alcohol, and dangerous weapons. A search of the home turned up heroin, methamphetamine, and what appeared to be an explosive device. The Maine State Police Bomb/Explosives Unit was notified to deal with the device, which was turned over to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO