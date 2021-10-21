Secretary of Agriculture Highlights Wolf Administration’s $50 Million Dairy Investment to Fuel Farmers, Families, Economy

When the pandemic began last year, and many folks adjusted to life at home, farmers, processors, and other agriculture community members were on the frontlines. In fact, Wisconsin farmers have been essential workers for centuries—in times of peace, war, pandemic, or recession, our crop, dairy, and meat producers have kept Wisconsin fed. Recognizing this fact, we know that what’s good for the agriculture community is good for our state. That’s why last week at the World Dairy Expo, we introduced a comprehensive bill package to invest nearly $25 million into Wisconsin farmers and agriculture.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO