Agriculture

Secretary of Agriculture Highlights Wolf Administration’s $50 Million Dairy Investment to Fuel Farmers, Families, Economy

By Aly Delp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH, Pa. – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Rick Ebert, and dairy industry stakeholders toured Turner’s Dairy on Tuesday. There, they highlighted the Wolf Administration’s investments to Pennsylvania dairy, a sector of agriculture that creates jobs, feeds families, and fuels communities. “Strengthening Pennsylvania dairy means investing...

