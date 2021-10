One man was dumbfounded after finding out how his Amazon package ended up on his roof. After he consulted his ring camera, he realized the delivery man had every intention of carrying out his job and moving onto the next. That is until a pesky bug showed up from out of nowhere. As the driver tried to swat it away, he ended up accidentally letting go of the package….and it never came back down. The driver profusely apologized and the package was eventually retrieved!

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO